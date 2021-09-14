Tennessee to provide Additional Support for August Flood Victims

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is making additional assistance available to help families following the recent flooding disaster. Qualifying families who received damage to their homes or have been unable to work because of the August 21st, 2021 storm are now able to apply for a one-time payment of Emergency Cash Assistance.

This program will provide $500.00 for households of up to 2 people, $750.00 for households of 3 to 4 people, and $1,000 for households of 5 or more. This money is available to families who live or work in Humphreys County, Hickman County, Dickson County, and Houston County.

“Immediately after the flood hit Tennessee, our staff began looking for ways DHS could provide support to the health and well-being of our neighbors who suffered tremendously in this disaster,” said TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter. “This one-time disbursement of money will help families buy the supplies they need to begin recovering and rebuilding their communities.”

Families who live or work in Humphreys County can apply online from Monday, September 13th through 4:30pm CT Friday, September 17th. Applications in Hickman County, Dickson County, and Houston County will be accepted online beginning at 8:00am CT on Monday, September 20th through 4:30pm CT on Friday, September 24th.

In addition to living or working in one of the four designated counties, applicants must also meet the below qualifications to receive Emergency Cash Assistance:

Families must include a child under the age of 18 or a pregnant woman (regardless of trimester).

Families must meet Families First citizenship requirements.

Families and household members must have a valid Social Security Number.

The family’s resources must not exceed $2,000.

Families must be unable to live in their home (or apartment) on the date the application is filed, or the home requires significant repairs due to the damage from the disaster, or the applicant must not be able to work due to destruction of the workplace.

The family’s gross household income must not exceed 85% of the State’s Median Income. See chart below:

HH Size 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Gross Monthly Income $2,696 $3,526 $4,356 $5,185 $6,015 $6,845 $7,001 $7,156

Note: Add $156 for each additional family member over 8.

Families who qualify for Emergency Cash Assistance and currently receive SNAP or Families First benefits will receive a deposit on their existing electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card. Qualifying families who do not have an EBT card will receive one in the mail. These debit-like cards can be used to purchase items at any authorized retailer that accepts EBT or at any Tennessee EBT Cash Access Location.

Emergency Cash Assistance follows related support TDHS has made to assist families impacted by the flood. The Department is additionally offering Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) benefits to help individuals impacted by the flood buy food along with replacement SNAP for existing SNAP recipients who lost food in the flood.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services is dedicated to making our state a place where all Tennesseans can move beyond the barriers they may face, to self-sufficiency, and on to new heights.