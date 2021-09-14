Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Meriwether Road water outage, lane closure planned

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021 at 8:00am on a section of Meriwether Road from Oakland Road to Millington Drive and on Millington Drive for water main repair.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

The eastbound lane of Meriwether Road will be closed between Millington Drive and Oakland Road and the westbound lane will be dedicated to alternating two-way traffic during the work.

Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to flaggers, utility workers, and their equipment when approaching the work zone or to choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The water main repair is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by approximately 2:30pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com