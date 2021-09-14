Tennessee Titans hit the road Sunday to take on Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee Titans (0-1) at Seattle Seahawks (1-0)

Sunday, September 19th, 2021 | 1:25pm PDT/3:25pm CDT

Seattle, WA | Lumen Field | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (1-0) travel west in Week 2 to face the reigning NFC West champion Seattle Seahawks (1-0). Kickoff at Lumen Field (capacity 68,740) is scheduled for 1:25pm PDT/3:25pm CDT on Sunday, September 19th.

The two clubs last met on September 24th, 2017, when the Titans won 33-27 in Tennessee. The Titans have not traveled to Seattle since suffering a loss there on October 13th, 2013.

Sunday’s contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon, analyst James Lofton and reporter Sherree Burruss.

Fans in the Nashville television market can livestream the broadcast on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android), as well as on desktop computers and mobile web at TennesseeTitans.com. Restrictions apply. For more information on streaming options visit TennesseeTitans.com or NFL.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells, and gameday host Rhett Bryan.

Additionally, Sports USA will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer John Ahlers and analyst Hank Bauer will have the call.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans hosted the Arizona Cardinals last week to begin the 2021 season. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray accounted for five touchdowns (four passing and one rushing), and outside linebacker Chandler Jones totaled five sacks to help the Cardinals fly out of Nissan Stadium with a 38-13 victory.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed a touchdown pass to wide receiver A.J. Brown and rushed for another score. Dating back to the 2020 season, Tannehill has 14 consecutive games with one or more touchdown passes (tied for fifth in franchise history), and he has registered four consecutive games with at least one touchdown pass and at least one rushing touchdown (tied for second in the NFL since 1970).

Titans running back Derrick Henry, the NFL’s back-to-back reigning rushing champion, began the season with a team-high 58 rushing yards on 17 attempts.

On defense, the Titans got sacks from outside linebacker Harold Landry III and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, and safety Kevin Byard recorded his 19th career interception to move into a tie for 15th place on the franchise’s career interception list.

About the Seatle Seahawks

Head coach Pete Carroll is in his 12th year on the Seattle sideline. He led the Seahawks to the playoffs in nine of his first 11 years on the job, including last year’s division championship after finishing 12-4.

Quarterback Russell Wilson has started every game for the Seahawks since he was a third-round draft pick in 2012. At the conclusion of the 2020 campaign, he ranked second in NFL history for the most passing touchdowns in a player’s first nine seasons with 267 (Peyton Manning, 275), and he became the only quarterback in NFL history with a winning record in each of his first nine seasons.

The Seahawks opened last week at Indianapolis. Wilson passed for four touchdowns, including two to wide receiver Tyler Lockett, as the Seahawks rolled to a 28-16 victory.