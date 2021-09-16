John Patterson Celebrates 10 Years as Manager of Clarksville Regional Airport

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Regional’s Airport Manager Mr. John Patterson celebrates 10 years of service. The City of Clarksville and Montgomery County has been fortunate to obtain and retain a highly qualified, respected, and educated individual to lead our community’s aviation division.

Beginning Mr. Patterson’s career in aviation, he started as a line technician in 1999 at Shelbyville Municipal Airport and by mid-2004, he was promoted to the Airport Assistant Manager.

After a short stint in Reno, Nevada, he returned to Tennessee to become the Airport Director in McMinnville from 2006 to 2011. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Business from Middle Tennessee State University.

Ever since September 2011, Mr. Patterson has grown the Clarksville Regional Airport in a multitude of ways from increasing air traffic with flight schools, corporate travel, and private tenant usage.

William “Sammy” Stuard, Board Chairman of the Airport Authority and President/CEO of F&M Bank, remarked, “I have worked with John almost his entire 10 years. He has been instrumental in the changes and success that the airport has seen. With his leadership, the Clarksville Montgomery County Regional Airport has a bright future ahead and will continue to be a significant asset to our community.”

Toni Chambers, Marketing Manager, stated, “I have nothing but admiration for Mr. Patterson. He sets a positive company culture for all of his employees and is very knowledgeable as to what direction the airport plans to take in the future while always putting his community first.”