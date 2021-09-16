Hopkinsville Community College’s annual Mike Foster Golf Scramble to be held October 1st

Hopkinsville, KY – Todd Morris and Greg Pryor, co-chairs of the Hopkinsville Community College Foundation’s Mike Foster Golf Scramble, are hard at work making sure that the 31st year of the event is the best yet. Both men report that only 30 teams can enter the scramble and the field is already half full, with 15 teams already paid and registered.

The 31Mike Foster Golf Scramble, set for Friday, October 1st at Hopkinsville Golf and County Club begins at 8:30am with a shotgun start. According to HCC Foundation Executive Director Yvette Eastham, the scramble helps the HCC Foundation provide textbook scholarships to dozens of HCC students each year. “The HCC Foundation continues to provide important support to students through its textbook scholarship program, and student needs seem to grow each year.”

According to Eastham, awards for scholarship recipients are $500.00 per semester.

Pryor and Morris shared that the scramble has partnered once again with Sisk Auto Mall to offer a new vehicle for a hole-in-one. “Wilson Sisk and his team continue to support the HCC Foundation and will offer the opportunity for a lucky golfer with a hole-in-one to win a 2021 vehicle,” shared Morris. “We’d love to see someone drive off in a vehicle, and this really adds a competitive edge to the event,” Pryor concluded.

$1,500 in prize money will be awarded, and in addition to breakfast, lunch, snacks and beverages, all golfers will receive a bag with premium gifts including: Titleist ProVI balls, a retractable golf tool, and a Drizzle StickTM. Other contests will take place including a putting contest with the winner receiving a Scotty Cameron putter. The fee to register a team is $600.00, and hole sponsorships begin at $100.00 through $350.00. Additional sponsorships begin at $400.00 for the putter to $1,600 for lunch sponsorship.

The HCC Foundation holds an endowment for the textbook scholarship program, with the initial principle of the endowment raised by Cadiz resident Terry Hamby during the foundation’s 2008 gala.

“Mr. Hamby raised the initial $50,000 on the spot that night, and we were able to apply for matching funds from the KCTCS Endowment Match Program. With additional gifts, the endowment value today stands at over $231,000,” Eastham stated.

While the foundation uses income generated from the endowment toward scholarships each year, the organization’s golf scramble is critical to raising funds to meet the annual scholarship budget.

The continued challenges of hosting an event amid the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic are being addressed by organizers. Golfer check-in and breakfast will be outdoors. Golfers will check in with college staff in front of the clubhouse, with breakfast set up at the Pro Shop.

“The college is following all recommendations of the CDC and the state and local health departments, including masks, hand hygiene, and social distancing,” related Eastham.

HCC President Dr. Alissa Young shared the excitement for the scramble, stating “The HCC Foundation provides a range of support for the students of Hopkinsville Community College. From scholarships to funding the Goode Family Student Emergency Fund and Pathfinder Pantry, we are indebted to the HCC Foundation directors and their fundraising efforts to provide resources that help students persevere and succeed.”

To register a team or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, call 270.707.3733.