Austin Peay State University College of Business Partners with JCPenney for Suit-Up event

Clarksville, TN – JCPenney partners with colleges around the nation to host Suit-Up events that provide students with exclusive discounts for career attire and accessories. the Austin Peay University (APSU) College of Business has partnered with JCPenney in Clarksville to bring this event exclusively to Austin Peay students in October.
Career Readiness Coach for the college, Crystal Hambrock, witnessed the event successfully executed at other universities and championed to bring the event to Clarksville for APSU students. “We are very excited to bring this event to all Austin Peay students as we know financial barriers may prevent our students from having appropriate professional attire.”
The Suit-Up event will take place on October 17th at Governors Square Mall from 3:00pm–6:00pm. Students can receive up to 60 percent off select career wear, shoes, and accessories when they use the 30 percent off coupon provided upon registration of the event. Students should RSVP through PeayLink https://bit.ly/3zAnIbA.
Registered attendees will also be entered into a raffle for five JCPenney gift cards provided by the APSU College of Business. Winners will be announced at the event. Attendees must be present to win.
For more information about the event or to get involved, contact Crystal Hambrock at .