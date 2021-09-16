67.7 F
Clarksville
Thursday, September 16, 2021
HomeEducationAustin Peay State University College of Business Partners with JCPenney for Suit-Up...
Education

Austin Peay State University College of Business Partners with JCPenney for Suit-Up event

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Kimbrough Building. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University Kimbrough Building. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – JCPenney partners with colleges around the nation to host Suit-Up events that provide students with exclusive discounts for career attire and accessories. the Austin Peay University (APSU) College of Business has partnered with JCPenney in Clarksville to bring this event exclusively to Austin Peay students in October. 

JCPenney Clarksville shared, “JCPenney is committed to helping students look and feel their best as they embark on their career journeys. We know it can be difficult to find appropriate and affordable career clothing that is also stylish, so we are delighted to assist these students at our first Suit-Up event with Austin Peay State University.”

Career Readiness Coach for the college, Crystal Hambrock, witnessed the event successfully executed at other universities and championed to bring the event to Clarksville for APSU students. “We are very excited to bring this event to all Austin Peay students as we know financial barriers may prevent our students from having appropriate professional attire.”

The Suit-Up event will take place on October 17th at Governors Square Mall from 3:00pm–6:00pm. Students can receive up to 60 percent off select career wear, shoes, and accessories when they use the 30 percent off coupon provided upon registration of the event. Students should RSVP through PeayLink https://bit.ly/3zAnIbA.

Registered attendees will also be entered into a raffle for five JCPenney gift cards provided by the APSU College of Business. Winners will be announced at the event. Attendees must be present to win. 

For more information about the event or to get involved, contact Crystal Hambrock at .

Previous articleClarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting September 16th, 2021
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online