Austin Peay State University College of Business Partners with JCPenney for Suit-Up event

Clarksville, TN – JCPenney partners with colleges around the nation to host Suit-Up events that provide students with exclusive discounts for career attire and accessories. the Austin Peay University (APSU) College of Business has partnered with JCPenney in Clarksville to bring this event exclusively to Austin Peay students in October.

JCPenney Clarksville shared, “JCPenney is committed to helping students look and feel their best as they embark on their career journeys. We know it can be difficult to find appropriate and affordable career clothing that is also stylish, so we are delighted to assist these students at our first Suit-Up event with Austin Peay State University.”

Career Readiness Coach for the college, Crystal Hambrock, witnessed the event successfully executed at other universities and championed to bring the event to Clarksville for APSU students. “We are very excited to bring this event to all Austin Peay students as we know financial barriers may prevent our students from having appropriate professional attire.”

The Suit-Up event will take place on October 17th at Governors Square Mall from 3:00pm–6:00pm. Students can receive up to 60 percent off select career wear, shoes, and accessories when they use the 30 percent off coupon provided upon registration of the event. Students should RSVP through PeayLink https://bit.ly/3zAnIbA.

Registered attendees will also be entered into a raffle for five JCPenney gift cards provided by the APSU College of Business. Winners will be announced at the event. Attendees must be present to win.