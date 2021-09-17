About the ASUN Conference

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is proud to be the ASUN Conference’s newest member. When the Governors joining the ASUN, they become part of a league already accustomed to success and with one of the brightest futures of any NCAA Division I conference.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the ASUN prides itself on an image that embraces the future. Located in the “A” of the conference’s logo is a sunset representing hope and optimism for tomorrow, along with the brilliance of each university’s student-athletes.
The ASUN was founded in 1978 as the Trans America Athletic Conference and had eight initial members. In 2001, the conference renamed to the Atlantic Sun Conference and then rebranded as the ASUN Conference in 2016.
In recent years, the ASUN has undergone significant growth under Commissioner Ted Gumbart, adding seven members since 2018 including the addition of Austin Peay State University as the league’s 13th member.
Austin Peay State University rejoins two former conference foes – Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State – who joined the ASUN Conference prior to the 2021-22 season. The Governors, Colonels, and Gamecocks have been a part of numerous memorable games in recent years and look to add even more excitement in each of the decades-old rivalries as a part of the ASUN Conference.
While the APSU Govs are renewing old rivalries, it will have the opportunity to create new ones as the Govs compete for an ASUN championship in all 15 athletic programs beginning in 2022.
ASUN
Founded: 1978
Founded as: Trans America Athletic Conference (1978-2001)
Website: http://www.asunsports.org
Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia
Commissioner: Ted Gumbart (2007)
Sports: 20 (9 men’s, 11 women’s)
Current Teams: 13
Bellarmine University
Nickname: Knights
Colors: Scarlet and Silver
Website: https://athletics.bellarmine.edu
Location: Louisville, Kentucky (Pop. 246,161 in 2020)
Distance from APSU: 179 miles
Athletic programs: 22 (11 men’s, 11 women’s)
Last meeting with APSU: Baseball, 10-3 APSU on May 5, 2021 in Clarksville
University of Central Arkansas
Nickname: Bears and Sugar Bears
Colors: Purple and gray
Website: https://ucasports.com
Location: Conway, Arkansas (Pop. 64,134 in 2020)
Distance from APSU: 367 miles
Athletic programs: 16 (7 men’s, 9 women’s)
Last meeting with APSU: Women’s tennis, 4-3 APSU on Jan. 24, 2021 in Nashville
Eastern Kentucky University
Nickname: Colonels
Colors: Maroon and white
Website: https://ekusports.com
Location: Richmond, Kentucky (Pop. 34,585 in 2020)
Distance from APSU: 230 miles
Athletic programs: 14 (6 men’s, 8 women’s)
Last meeting: with APSU: Softball, 5-2 EKU on May 3, 2021 in Oxford, Alabama
Florida Gulf Coast University
Nickname: Eagles
Colors: Cobalt blue and emerald green
Wesbite: https://fgcuathletics.com
Location: Fort Myers, Florida (Pop. 86,395 in 2020)
Distance from APSU: 882 miles
Athletic programs: 15 (6 men’s, 9 women’s)
Last meeting with APSU: Beach volleyball, 3-0 FGCU on April 19, 2019 in DeLand, Florida
Jacksonville University
Nickname: Dolphins
Colors: Green and white
Website: https://judolphins.com
Location: Jacksonville, Florida (Pop. 949,611 in 2020)
Distance from APSU: 644 miles
Athletic programs: 18 (7 men’s, 11 women’s)
Last meeting with APSU: Baseball, 7-0 JU on March 1, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville State University
Nickname: Gamecocks
Colors: Red and white
Website: https://jsugamecocksports.com
Location: Jacksonville, Alabama (Pop. 14,383 in 2020)
Distance from APSU: 268 miles
Athletic programs: 16 (7 men’s, 9 women’s)
Last meeting with APSU: Baseball, 5-1 APSU on May 15, 2021 in Clarksville
Liberty University
Nickname: Flames and Lady Flames
Colors: Red and Blue
Wesbite: https://www.liberty.edu/flames
Location: Lynchburg, Virginia (Pop. 79,009 in 2020)
Distance from APSU: 533 miles
Athletic programs: 18 (8 men’s, 10 women’s)
Last meeting with APSU: Men’s basketball, 75-66 APSU on Dec. 22, 2018 in St. Petersburg, Florida
Lipscomb University
Nickname: Bisons
Colors: Purple and Gold
Website: https://lipscombsports.com
Location: Nashville, Tennessee (Pop. 715,885 in 2020)
Distance from APSU: 54 miles
Athletic programs: 15 (7 men’s, 8 women’s)
Last meeting with APSU: Soccer, 2-0 Lipscomb on Aug. 22, 2021 in Nashville
University of North Florida
Nickname: Ospreys
Colors: Blue and Gray
Website: https://unfospreys.com
Location: Jacksonville, Florida (Pop. 949,611 in 2020)
Distance from APSU: 651 miles
Athletic programs: 17 (7 men’s, 10 women’s)
Last meeting with APSU: Men’s Basketball, 90-83 APSU on Dec. 7, 2019
University of North Alabama
Nickname: Lions
Colors: Purple and Gold
Website: https://roarlions.com
Location: Florence, Alabama (Pop. 40,184 in 2020)
Distance from APSU: 147 miles
Athletic programs: 14 (6 men’s, 8 women’s)
Last meeting with APSU: Soccer, 1-0 APSU on Sept. 12, 2021
Stetson University
Nickname: Hatters
Colors: Green and White
Nickname: https://gohatters.com
Location: DeLand, Florida (Pop. 37,351 in 2020)
Distance from APSU: 714 miles
Athletic programs: 18 (8 men’s, 10 women’s)
Last meeting with APSU: Beach Volleyball, 5-0 SU on March 22, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida
Kennesaw State University
Nickname: Owls
Colors: Black and Gold
Website: https://ksuowls.com
Location: Kennesaw, Georgia (Pop. 33,036 in 2020)
Distance from APSU: 270 miles
Athletic programs: 16 (7 men’s, 9 women’s)
Last meeting with APSU: Women’s tennis, 4-0 APSU on March 2, 2019 in Kennesaw, Georgia