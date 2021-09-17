About the ASUN Conference

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is proud to be the ASUN Conference’s newest member. When the Governors joining the ASUN, they become part of a league already accustomed to success and with one of the brightest futures of any NCAA Division I conference.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the ASUN prides itself on an image that embraces the future. Located in the “A” of the conference’s logo is a sunset representing hope and optimism for tomorrow, along with the brilliance of each university’s student-athletes.

The ASUN was founded in 1978 as the Trans America Athletic Conference and had eight initial members. In 2001, the conference renamed to the Atlantic Sun Conference and then rebranded as the ASUN Conference in 2016.

In recent years, the ASUN has undergone significant growth under Commissioner Ted Gumbart, adding seven members since 2018 including the addition of Austin Peay State University as the league’s 13th member.

Austin Peay State University rejoins two former conference foes – Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State – who joined the ASUN Conference prior to the 2021-22 season. The Governors, Colonels, and Gamecocks have been a part of numerous memorable games in recent years and look to add even more excitement in each of the decades-old rivalries as a part of the ASUN Conference.

While the APSU Govs are renewing old rivalries, it will have the opportunity to create new ones as the Govs compete for an ASUN championship in all 15 athletic programs beginning in 2022.

ASUN Founded: 1978

Founded as: Trans America Athletic Conference (1978-2001)

Website: http://www.asunsports.org

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Commissioner: Ted Gumbart (2007)

Sports: 20 (9 men’s, 11 women’s)

Current Teams: 13 Bellarmine University Nickname: Knights

Colors: Scarlet and Silver

Website: https://athletics.bellarmine.edu

Location: Louisville, Kentucky (Pop. 246,161 in 2020)

Distance from APSU: 179 miles

Athletic programs: 22 (11 men’s, 11 women’s)

Last meeting with APSU: Baseball, 10-3 APSU on May 5, 2021 in Clarksville University of Central Arkansas Nickname: Bears and Sugar Bears

Colors: Purple and gray

Website: https://ucasports.com

Location: Conway, Arkansas (Pop. 64,134 in 2020)

Distance from APSU: 367 miles

Athletic programs: 16 (7 men’s, 9 women’s)

Last meeting with APSU: Women’s tennis, 4-3 APSU on Jan. 24, 2021 in Nashville

Eastern Kentucky University Nickname: Colonels

Colors: Maroon and white

Website: https://ekusports.com

Location: Richmond, Kentucky (Pop. 34,585 in 2020)

Distance from APSU: 230 miles

Athletic programs: 14 (6 men’s, 8 women’s)

Last meeting: with APSU: Softball, 5-2 EKU on May 3, 2021 in Oxford, Alabama Florida Gulf Coast University Nickname: Eagles

Colors: Cobalt blue and emerald green

Wesbite: https://fgcuathletics.com

Location: Fort Myers, Florida (Pop. 86,395 in 2020)

Distance from APSU: 882 miles

Athletic programs: 15 (6 men’s, 9 women’s)

Last meeting with APSU: Beach volleyball, 3-0 FGCU on April 19, 2019 in DeLand, Florida Jacksonville University Nickname: Dolphins

Colors: Green and white

Website: https://judolphins.com

Location: Jacksonville, Florida (Pop. 949,611 in 2020)

Distance from APSU: 644 miles

Athletic programs: 18 (7 men’s, 11 women’s)

Last meeting with APSU: Baseball, 7-0 JU on March 1, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida Jacksonville State University Nickname: Gamecocks

Colors: Red and white

Website: https://jsugamecocksports.com

Location: Jacksonville, Alabama (Pop. 14,383 in 2020)

Distance from APSU: 268 miles

Athletic programs: 16 (7 men’s, 9 women’s)

Last meeting with APSU: Baseball, 5-1 APSU on May 15, 2021 in Clarksville

Liberty University Nickname: Flames and Lady Flames

Colors: Red and Blue

Wesbite: https://www.liberty.edu/flames

Location: Lynchburg, Virginia (Pop. 79,009 in 2020)

Distance from APSU: 533 miles

Athletic programs: 18 (8 men’s, 10 women’s)

Last meeting with APSU: Men’s basketball, 75-66 APSU on Dec. 22, 2018 in St. Petersburg, Florida Lipscomb University Nickname: Bisons

Colors: Purple and Gold

Website: https://lipscombsports.com

Location: Nashville, Tennessee (Pop. 715,885 in 2020)

Distance from APSU: 54 miles

Athletic programs: 15 (7 men’s, 8 women’s)

Last meeting with APSU: Soccer, 2-0 Lipscomb on Aug. 22, 2021 in Nashville University of North Florida Nickname: Ospreys

Colors: Blue and Gray

Website: https://unfospreys.com

Location: Jacksonville, Florida (Pop. 949,611 in 2020)

Distance from APSU: 651 miles

Athletic programs: 17 (7 men’s, 10 women’s)

Last meeting with APSU: Men’s Basketball, 90-83 APSU on Dec. 7, 2019 University of North Alabama Nickname: Lions

Colors: Purple and Gold

Website: https://roarlions.com

Location: Florence, Alabama (Pop. 40,184 in 2020)

Distance from APSU: 147 miles

Athletic programs: 14 (6 men’s, 8 women’s)

Last meeting with APSU: Soccer, 1-0 APSU on Sept. 12, 2021