Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for October 13th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of October 13th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Nestle is an approximately 1 year old female Terrier mix. She will be a smaller sized dog, weighing in at 20 pounds. She is up to date on her vaccinations and really just wants to find her forever home. For more details MCACC will be able to answer your questions.

Moo Moo is a lovely female adult Domestic long hair cat (Possibly a Persian/Main Coon mix) with a beautiful soft gray coat. She is up to date on all vaccinations and litter trained. If you are looking for a sweet, calm cat, then Moo Moo might be your girl!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Stret, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Cindy is something of a diva! This beauty is a long haired Siamese mix with Lynx point coloring and possible Ragdoll mix. She loves affection and attention. She does not care for dogs or other cats so she needs to be the only pet in the home. She is not comfortable around small children but absolutely loves being around adults. She is one year old, up to date on vaccinations, spayed and litter trained.

Cindy is currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover County Humane Society

Meet Mr. Bill! He is a sweet, young, male, medium sized Tabby with a pretty blue/gray and silver coat. Bill is up to date on all vaccinations, neutered and litter trained. Mr. Bill does well with other cats so a home with a friend would be fine. He has had flea and tick treatment and tested negative for Feline Leukemia. Mr. Bill is a big lover! He is very friendly, affectionate and quite gentle.

You can find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Traveler is looking for his forever home. He is a handsome 4 year old neutered hound mix. Traveler is up to date on vaccinations and heartworm negative. He is a very sweet boy and already knows some of his basic commands. Traveler’s ideal family will be up for any outdoor adventures and be patient while he adjusts to his new life. Traveler would be a great addition to any family!

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Copper is an adult male mixed breed. He is a very high energy boy that thrives on structure. He will require an owner that can provide that structure and plenty of exercise outlets as well.

He is a quick learner, very eager to please his people and loves to have a job or play fetch. He is good with most dogs but with his high energy, a definite meet and greet will be recommended as not all dogs appreciate that level of activity.

He is good with cats, ducks and chickens! Copper has shown signs of stranger anxiety and just needs slow introductions to visitors until he gets comfortable. Copper will do best in a home that does lots of outdoor activities and older children are a must due to his energy. Copper would do well with Fly ball, agility or long walks/runs to help channel that energy. T

his sweet guy can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Campbell is a small, 4 month old male adorable Beagle mix. He is very playful, curious and smart! He is up to date on age appropriate vaccinations and microchipped. He is also crate trained. When old enough, the rescue will pay to have him neutered at their vet. If the adopters choose another vet, the rescue will give back $50.00 towards proof of neuter.

You can find Campbell through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Butch is a very handsome, male, black and white Lab mix, approximately 5-6 years old. He is up to date on shots, neutered and according to his volunteers he is just an absolute sweetheart and very obedient. Sweet Butch was taken into the rescue with his brother and seems to get along very well with other dogs.

If you are looking for a nice companion and think Butch would be a perfect fit and for more information on Butch, you can find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592