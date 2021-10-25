Manna Café Ministries to hold Mobile Pantry at Living Hope Church this Saturday, October 30th

Clarksville, TN – Manna Cafe? Ministries will conduct a Mobile Pantry food giveaway on Saturday, October 30th. Location: Living Hope Church.

The event will begin at 10:00am.

Anyone in the community needing assistance with groceries is welcome, we have plenty to give out!

One food box per household with a valid photo ID is required. Clients do not need to be from Montgomery County.

Volunteers needed! If interested in volunteering, please register on our website: www.MannaCafeMinistries.com/volunteer

Living Hope Church is located at 225 Little Hope Church Road in Clarksville Tennessee.

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.