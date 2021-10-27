Tennessee National Guard units return home from deployment to Texas

Smyrna, TN – Nearly 160 Soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard have returned to Tennessee, October 27th, 2021 after spending more than a year away from home supporting operations near Laredo, Texas.

Approximately 60 Soldiers with Murfreesboro’s 269th Military Police Company, more than 65 from Union City’s 913th Engineer Company, and 35 Soldiers with Nashville’s C Company, 2nd Battalion, 151st Aviation Regiment, arrived by bus at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site after spending over a week Fort Stewart, Georgia, conducting a demobilization process.

Soldiers were greeted by families, friends, and fellow service members before they conducted a short in processing and were released to their families.

“It feels great to return home,” said Maj. Paul David, C Company, 2-151st Commander. “I’m proud of the work our Soldiers did while deployed.”

An additional 140 Soldiers from the same units are still in Fort Stewart and are scheduled to return sometime next week.