APSU Softball’s Black Team defeats Red Team 2-1 to win World Series

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University softball’s Black Team edged out the Red Team in the rubber game of their Red and Black World Series, Wednesday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, coming away with a 2-1 victory to take the overall series two games to one.

“I am really proud of the Black Team coming out and taking two in a row,” Black Team leader Maddie Boykin said. “We played really well as a team and brought the juice.”

After the two teams had traded zeros over the first two innings, the Black Team broke the deadlock in the top of the third by pushing across a run.

Brooke Pfefferle got the inning going by drawing a one-out walk and scoring an out later on a double by Mea Clark.

The Black Team would extend its lead in the fifth, with Pfefferle ripping a triple into the right-field corner, to open the inning, then score on a sacrifice fly by Lexi Osowski to make it 2-0.

The Red Team wouldn’t go down without a fight, as they scored a run in the bottom of the fifth, with Ali King scoring on a passed ball, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

“The best thing about the Red and Black World Series is seeing our athletes channel their fierce competitiveness,” Austin Peay State University head coach Kassie Stanfill said. “It truly gives you a glimpse of what we will see in the spring.

“I am proud of both teams tapping into their “figure it out” mindset, with both having to put athletes in different positions and still getting the job done.”

But that would be as close as they would get, as the Black Teams starter Samantha Meiner retired the final three batters she faced in the bottom of the seventh after leadoff hitter Kendyl Weinzapfel opened the inning with a single to put the possible tying run on base.

Meiner would finish the game giving up the one run on seven hits, while striking out three, while Jordan Benefiel took the hard-luck loss for the Red Team, giving up two runs on six hits while striking out two and walking one.

The APSU Governors’ next action will be their 2022 regular season opener on February 11th at the Alabama State Tournament, in Montgomery, Alabama.

“The fall is the time for growth,” said Stanfill. “We have seen solid improvements, but still have some way to go to be ready for the first of February. Now that we switch gears into individuals, we will continue to fine-tune our skills and focus on Team37.”

Inside the Boxscore

Brooke Pfefferle (double, triple) and Mea Clark (double, single) led the Black Team with two hits each.

Kendyl Weinzapfel led the Red Team with two hits.

Kylie Campbell recorded the Red Team’s only extra-base hit, a second-inning double.

Katie Keen had two sacrifice bunts for the Red Team.