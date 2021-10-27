Roxy Regional Theatre performs “Distracted, November 5th – 13th

Clarksville, TN – With the world at our fingertips through our cellphones and other electronic devices, and an app for every imaginable purpose, we have allowed distractions to invade and rule our lives — but at what price?

The upcoming production of Lisa Loomer’s insightful comedy-drama “Distracted” at the Roxy Regional Theatre explores the multitasking madness of modern life for a limited run beginning Friday, November 5th, at 8:00pm.

In keeping with the theatre’s pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 7:30pm that evening for a $5.00 minimum donation.

A satirical commentary on modern parenting and the dangers of getting hooked on 24/7 stimuli, the play revolves around precocious nine-year-old Jesse and his parents’ struggle to raise a strong-willed, hyperactive child in the modern world of quick fixes and pill-popping.

Jesse can’t sit still, he curses, he raps, and you can’t get him into — or out of — pajamas. His teacher thinks it’s Attention Deficit Disorder. His dad says, “He’s just a boy!” And Mama’s on a quest for answers. Is Jesse dysfunctional, or just different? Don’t we all have ADD, to some degree?

Mama consults a psychologist, a homeopath, a neuropsychologist, and an environmental physician. She talks to neighbors, whose kids have their own diagnoses. A psychiatrist prescribes Ritalin for Jesse, but surely a pill can’t solve all his problems.

Lisa Loomer’s hilarious, provocative and poignant look at a modern family and an epidemic dilemma asks, “Are we so tuned into our 24/7 info-rich world that we’ve tuned out what really matters?”

Directed by Ryan Bowie, DISTRACTED stars Bennet Hubbell as Jesse and Sara Anderson and Stephen Shore* as his parents. The cast also features Natalie Bellar, Jama Bowen, Matthew Combs, Adriane Hatfield, Kelsey McCollaum and Yarissa Tiara Millan.

“Distracted” is produced in part through the generous support of Beth & Nick Kirby and is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

Performances run November 5th through November 13th on Thursday at 7:00pm and Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, with a 2:00pm matinee on Saturday, November 13th.

Please note: This production contains strong language which may not be suitable for all audiences.

Tickets are $30.00 (adults) and $15.00 (10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military and APSU students can receive two tickets for the price of one to the Thursday performance, while CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday performances during the run.

Health and Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

*Stephen Shore is appearing courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.