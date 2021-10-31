Clarksville City Councilperson Brian Zacharias – Ward 1 Newsletter, October 31st

Written by Brian Zacharias

Clarksville City Council – Ward 1

Clarksville, TN – On October 28th, 2021, the Clarksville City Council held its monthly executive meeting to review the agenda for November’s regular session.

The executive meeting agenda includes a list of issues the City Council will be considering during the next regular session on November 4th.

Please take this opportunity to review upcoming votes and share your input. As the representative for Ward 1, your input is vital to my ability to speak on your behalf. Please reach out to me with your thoughts on these agenda items.

There are two re-zoning requests in Ward 1 this month, both in same general area. You can view each of the rezoning applications along with the comments from the different city departments and staff recommendations by clicking the Agenda button below.

Ordinance 54-2021-22 – Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of KMG Properties, Rex Hawkins – Agent for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of Notgrass Road & Arbor Street from R-1 Single Family Residential District to R-4 Multiple Family Residential District (Page 59-65). Estimate for this zone change is eight housing units on this piece of property.

Ordinance 55-2021-22 – Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of KMG Properties, Rex Hawkins – Agent for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of Notgrass Road & Copeland Road from R-1 Single Family Residential District to R-4 Multiple Family Residential District (Page 66-72). Estimate for this zone change is three housing units on this piece of property.

Zoning Code Descriptions

R-1: This district is intended to provide for Single-Family Residential areas with relatively low population densities. Additional uses, permitted upon review of the Board of Zoning Appeals, include uses and facilities normally required to provide the basic elements of a balanced and attractive residential area.

R-4: The Multiple-Family Residential District is intended to promote and encourage the establishment and maintenance of a suitable environment for urban residence in areas, which by location and character, are appropriate for occupancy by high-density multiple-family dwellings and related facilities.

Full Agenda

Ward Redistricting

The city is currently going through the process of redrawing the ward maps to reflect the changes in population that were captured by the 2020 census. Redistricting is required by the Clarksville City Charter and is important to ensure that each person receives equal representation on the Clarksville City Council.

The Regional Planning Commission and the Montgomery County Election Commission have been working hard on making sure these maps are legal and fair. I would like to publicly thank them for the hard work they’ve been doing on this very important issue.

You may have seen different versions of the new ward boundaries reported by local news outlets or other members of the council. These maps were still being revised and, as a result, there may be some confusion about what the council is actually voting on. Use the button below to view the most current information about the redistricting process.

Here is the timeline for approving the new ward maps.

November 4th: The City Council will vote on the proposed map below.

November 5th – November 19th: Public comment period. Residents may make comments and raise concerns at the Election Commission, online, or through their city council members.

November 30th: Recommended changes to the map below that result from public comments will be presented to the City Council.

December 2nd: The City Council will vote on the amendments presented on 11/30 (if any) and vote on final approval.

Proposed Ward Map

Redistricting Page

Past and Future Votes

Transparency in government, especially local government, is extremely important to me. At any time, anyone can click the ‘Votes’ button to see my complete voting history as well as ordinances and resolutions on the City Council’s agenda for consideration in upcoming meetings.

Votes

What Has Your Councilman Been Doing?

October 13th, 2021 – Manna Cafe Operations Tour

October 18th, 2021 – Meeting with Montgomery County Veteran’s Coalition

October 20th, 2021 – City Council Special Session – Reapportionment Workshop

October 28th, 2021 – City Council Special and Executive Sessions

October 30th, 2021 – Manna Cafe Mobile Pantry (Living Hope Baptist Church)

What Is Your Councilman Going To Be Doing?

November 4th, 2021 – City Council Regular Session

November 30th, 2021 – City Council Executive Session