APSU Women’s Tennis ends Fall Season with Wins at UNA Fall Invitational

Florence, AL – Four remained perfect on the weekend for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team, as the Governors wrapped up their fall season UNA Fall Invitational, Sunday, at the UNA Varsity Tennis Courts.

After an impressive outing yesterday in doubles, the APSU Govs picked up five singles victories against both West Alabama and host North Alabama to carry momentum into the offseason.

Senior Danielle Morris picked up her fifth victory of the fall in her lone match on Sunday, as the Brisbane, Australia native defeated West Alabama’s Haina Franco 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Denise Torrealba continued the dominant start to her freshman campaign, winning her team-high eighth singles match against North Alabama’s Kalais Going. Torrealba and Morris both lost just once in singles play during the Govs’ four fall tournaments.

Jana Leder defeated West Alabama’s Heden Ly and UNA’s Sydney Flesch in straight sets to cap off her first fall season in Clarksville with 10 total victories.

After sweeping doubles yesterday, Martina Paladini-Jennings and freshman Yu-Hua Cheng each won a pair of singles matches. Following a close first set against West Alabama’s Hardija Vidnere, Paladini-Jennings swept the final set, before beating the Lions’ Lee-Taylor Bishop 6-1, 6-4.

Cheng won a pair of decisive two-set matches over the Tigers’ Morgan Bishop and UNA’s Nicole Reilly to cap off her fall campaign with four singles victories.

After falling in a close 11-9 tiebreaker to West Alabama’s Valeria Arevalo, Aleks Topalovic won a three-set match against Makayla Loubser, while Honoka Nakanishi dropped pair of 6-4 sets to UNA’s Payton Andrews.

With the fall in the books, Austin Peay State University will return to action and kick off its spring slate when it travels to Central Arkansas, January 22nd, before its first-ever meeting with Arkansas, January 23rd.

For news and schedule updates throughout the offseason, follow the Governors women’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsWTN) or Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Day Two Results

Singles vs. West Alabama

Danielle Morris (APSU) def. Haina Franco (WA) 6-3, 7-6 (6)

Jana Leder (APSU) def. Heden Ly (WA) 6-0, 6-4

Denise Torrealba (APSU) def. Emiri Takanishi (WA) 6-1, 6-0

Martina Paladini-Jennings (APSU) def. Hardija Vidnere (WA) 7-6 (9), 6-0

Valeria Arevalo (WA) def. Aleks Topalovic(APSU) 7-5, 3-6, 11-9

Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU) def. Morgan Bishop (WA) 6-2, 6-3

Singles vs. North Alabama

Jana Leder (APSU) def. Sydney Flesch 7-6 (6), 6-3

Denise Torrealba (APSU) def Kalais Going 6-1, 6-3

Payton Andrews (UNA) def. Honoka Nakanishi(APSU) 6-4, 6-4

Martina Paladini-Jennings def. Lee-Taylor Bishop (UNA) 6-1, 6-4

Aleks Topalovic (APSU) def. Makayla Loubser (UNA) 6-4, 3-6, 10-4

Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU) def. Nicole Reilly (UNA) 6-2, 6-3