Austin Peay State University Football’s Koby Perry named OVC Defensive Player of the Week

Brentwood, TN – After a career-high in tackles and a pick-six, Austin Peay State University (APSU) graduate defensive back Koby Perry earned the Ohio Valley Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week, Sunday.

Perry led the Governors with a career-high 16 tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass breakup, and a quarterback hurry. The Covington, Georgia native’s 16 tackles are tied for the most in the OVC this season and is the 28th-best single-game total in the FCS this season, it is also the most tackles by a Gov since Gunnar Scholato recorded 17 tackles against Tennessee State (10/6/18).

The big play for Perry came in the first quarter when he intercepted a UT Martin pass and raced 75 yards to the end zone for a pick-six to give the Governors a 7-0 lead.

This is the first time that Perry has been named the OVC’s Defensive Player of the Week and he will share the award with UT Martin’s Eyabi Anoma. Perry is the fifth Gov to earn a weekly award from the OVC this season and is the third to pick up Defensive Player of the Week honors, joining defensive back Johnathon Edwards (September 6th) and linebacker Jack McDonald (September 19th).

Austin Peay (3-5, 1-2 OVC) will be back in action when it hosts a 2:00pm, Saturday contest against Eastern Illinois (1-8, 1-3 OVC) at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville.