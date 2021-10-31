Marsha Blackburn Report: Fighting President Joe Biden’s Vaccine Mandates For Essential Workers

Washington, D.C. – There are more than 10.4 million open jobs across the country. President Joe Biden should be doing everything possible to encourage Americans to show up to work. Instead, Biden’s plan is to implement a vaccine mandate that could force thousands of business owners to fire their workforce.

This week, I introduced legislation to protect essential workers from being fired as a result of their vaccination status. No one should be forced by Joe Biden to be fired or get jabbed. Read more about who supports my efforts here.

Demanding Answers from Attorney General Merrick Garland

Attorney General Merrick Garland signed a memo instructing the FBI to target parents who voice their concerns at school board meetings. His outright weaponization of the U.S. Department of Justice against parents is unacceptable.

I sent a letter demanding answers from the Biden administration and directly questioned Attorney General Merrick Garland about his anti-parent agenda. Read more about my efforts here.

Ensuring Veteran Care Continues

Caring for our veterans is a priority. Tennessee’s veteran community deserves access to the critical services provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

This week, I sent a letter asking the Joe Biden administration to detail how the sweeping vaccine mandates will impact the VA’s ability to provide services to veterans if it terminates employees who choose not to receive the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine.

News You Can use

During his imprisonment, James Sutcliffe was subjected to forced labor until he was liberated by U.S. forces. His dedication to the U.S. Army never wavered. James is in every aspect a hero, and this week in Sparta, Tennessee I presented him with a POW Medal to recognize his tremendous sacrifice on behalf of the men and women of the Volunteer State.

Thank you to Johnson City leaders for providing me an update on the West Walnut Street Corridor Redevelopment Plan. I was pleased to learn this project will revitalize downtown and create a vibrant space for the community!

I spoke with the Mountain Empire Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America to provide an update about my work on Capitol Hill to meet the needs of our Tennessee servicemembers and veterans.

Congratulations to Dr. Scott Hummel on FINALLY celebrating your inauguration as Tusculum University’s president! You are a committed administrator, educator, and spiritual leader who will bring strong guidance to the Tusculum family.

Marsha’s Roundup

With a single vote, radicals in Congress want to impose total government control and implement socialist policies like the Green New Deal, COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine mandates, and amnesty for illegal immigrants.

It’s not the federal government’s place to impose vaccine mandates on individuals and businesses.

Protecting kids and teens should be the priority for social media platforms — instead, they’re focused on data collection and profit margins.

For too long, platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat have been allowed to promote and glorify dangerous content for underage users.

President Joe Biden promised the American people that he would keep the U.S. Department of Justice apolitical, but instead, he’s using it to intimidate concerned parents into silence.

Attorney General Garland couldn’t give a straight answer at this week’s hearing. What’s the status of the Durham report? Will the DOJ rescind the language equating concerned parents to domestic terrorists? It’s crickets from the Justice Department.

Big Tech cannot continue to put our children at risk for their profit.

My Best,

Marsha