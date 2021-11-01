TDOT to hold Virtual Design Public Meeting on SR-374

Montgomery County, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will host a Virtual Design Public Meeting from November 8th, 2021, to November 29th, 2021, to gather public input on the proposed project in Montgomery County on SR-374, from SR-149 at River Road to SR-76 (US-79) Dover Road.
The virtual meeting will be open to the public at 8:00am on November 8th, 2021, and will close at 10:00pm on November 29th, 2021. To provide input on the project visit https://bit.ly/3GBkgl5.
“We encourage residents to provide their input on this project and definitely want to see it come to fruition. It has been on our request list to TDOT for many years, and gathering input is a step in the process. The more participation we have the more TDOT may see how important it is to the citizens of Montgomery County,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.
This meeting is being held to provide the public with an opportunity to provide comments regarding the proposed project. Comments submitted through the project website will be addressed and become part of the official public transcript. Individual appointments can also be scheduled with TDOT staff to discuss the proposed project and its potential impacts.
Persons wishing to schedule a meeting should contact:
|Shane Hester, P.E. Director
Region 3 Project Development
Building A, 3rd Floor
6601 Centennial Blvd.
Nashville, TN 37243
Phone: 615.350.4292
Shane.Hester@tn.gov
|Moosa Pourali, P.E.
Civil Engineering Manager 1
Suite 1200 James K. Polk Bldg.
Nashville, TN 37243
Phone: 615.741.0839
Moosa.Pourali@tn.gov
Persons with a disability, who require aids or services to participate at the meeting, may contact Shanna Waelty no less than 10 days prior to the date of the meeting:
Shanna Waelty
ADA Compliance
Tennessee Department of Transportation
505 Deaderick St., Suite 1200
Nashville, TN 37243
615.741.0465 (phone)
615.253.8311 TTY Relay
By e-mail:TDOT.ADA@tn.gov
In addition to online input, comment sheets will be available to download for those who prefer to make a written statement. Written statements and other exhibits to be included in the project transcript may be submitted within 21 days after the meeting has closed to the following address:
Project Comments
Tennessee Department of Transportation
Suite 700, James K. Polk Building
505 Deaderick Street
Nashville, TN 37243-0332