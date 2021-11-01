TDOT to hold Virtual Design Public Meeting on SR-374

Montgomery County, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will host a Virtual Design Public Meeting from November 8th, 2021, to November 29th, 2021, to gather public input on the proposed project in Montgomery County on SR-374, from SR-149 at River Road to SR-76 (US-79) Dover Road.

The proposed project will construct a partial access-controlled multi-lane transportation facility from SR-149 to SR-76, extending the existing SR-374 by approximately 7.2 miles. Improvements are also proposed for SR-149 from River Road to approximately 1,700 feet west of Cumberland Heights Road, approximately one mile.

The virtual meeting will be open to the public at 8:00am on November 8th, 2021, and will close at 10:00pm on November 29th, 2021. To provide input on the project visit https://bit.ly/3GBkgl5.

“We encourage residents to provide their input on this project and definitely want to see it come to fruition. It has been on our request list to TDOT for many years, and gathering input is a step in the process. The more participation we have the more TDOT may see how important it is to the citizens of Montgomery County,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

This meeting is being held to provide the public with an opportunity to provide comments regarding the proposed project. Comments submitted through the project website will be addressed and become part of the official public transcript. Individual appointments can also be scheduled with TDOT staff to discuss the proposed project and its potential impacts.

Persons wishing to schedule a meeting should contact:

Shane Hester, P.E. Director

Region 3 Project Development

Building A, 3rd Floor

6601 Centennial Blvd.

Nashville, TN 37243

Phone: 615.350.4292

Shane.Hester@tn.gov Moosa Pourali, P.E.

Civil Engineering Manager 1

Suite 1200 James K. Polk Bldg.

Nashville, TN 37243

Phone: 615.741.0839

Moosa.Pourali@tn.gov

Persons with a disability, who require aids or services to participate at the meeting, may contact Shanna Waelty no less than 10 days prior to the date of the meeting:

Shanna Waelty

ADA Compliance

Tennessee Department of Transportation

505 Deaderick St., Suite 1200

Nashville, TN 37243

615.741.0465 (phone)

615.253.8311 TTY Relay

By e-mail:TDOT.ADA@tn.gov

In addition to online input, comment sheets will be available to download for those who prefer to make a written statement. Written statements and other exhibits to be included in the project transcript may be submitted within 21 days after the meeting has closed to the following address:

Project Comments

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Suite 700, James K. Polk Building

505 Deaderick Street

Nashville, TN 37243-0332

TDOT.comments@tn.gov