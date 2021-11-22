36.6 F
APSU This Week: Happy Thanksgiving from Austin Peay State University

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Campus. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University Campus. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – To celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, Austin Peay State University (APSU) has no classes scheduled Wednesday-Sunday this week, and the University and Education Center will be closed on Thursday-Sunday.


Toast to the Graduate

The Transfer Honor Society will pass out mini bottles of sparkling cider to those graduating in December from 12:30pm-1:30pm Tuesday, November 23rd. People also can sign a banner to support the graduates.

‘Preserve & Protect’ at The New Gallery continues

Some of Stephanie Syjuco's work.
Some of Stephanie Syjuco's work.

“Preserve & Protect” – a new exhibit at The New Gallery in the APSU Art + Design building through December 10th – looks at the complex ways in which textiles, particularly garments, relay the resilience of a culture – worn for protection but also as a way to project one’s identity.


These textiles have the power to preserve but also rewrite cultural history.

Some of Anangookwe Wolf's work.
Some of Anangookwe Wolf's work.

Artists in the exhibit include Anangookwe Wolf, Paul Rucker, Winnie van der Rijn, Michael Sylvan Robinson, and Stephanie Syjuco.

Art by Michael Sylvan Robinson.
Art by Michael Sylvan Robinson.

This exhibition – which is co-curated by Michael Dickins, Austin Peay State University’s director of galleries, and Erika Diamond, assistant director of CVA galleries at Chautauqua Institution – also will be open during the next Clarksville First Thursday Art Walk from 5:00pm-7:30pm on December 2nd.

A piece from Winnie van der Rijn's work.
A piece from Winnie van der Rijn's work.

The exhibit and all events are free and open to the public.

A virtual tour of the exhibition is available at www.apsu.edu/art-design/thenewgallery.


