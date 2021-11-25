Tennessee Titans travel to Foxborough to take on New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans (8-3) at New England Patriots (7-4)

Sunday, November 28th, 2021 | 1:00pm ET/Noon CST

Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – This week the Tennessee Titans conclude Thanksgiving weekend with a trip to New England to face the Patriots. Kickoff at Gillette Stadium (capacity 65,878) is scheduled for 1:00pm ET/noon CST on Sunday, November 28th.

The Titans are 8-3 and own a two-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) in the AFC South. Meanwhile, the Patriots have won five consecutive games to improve to 7-4, a half-game ahead of the Buffalo Bills (6-4) for the AFC East lead.

The two clubs have not met since January 4th, 2020, when the Patriots hosted the Titans in the wild card round of the playoffs. The Titans won 20-13 and would ultimately advance to the AFC title game two weeks later.

Sunday’s contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle, analyst Charles Davis and reporter Evan Washburn.

Fans can livestream the broadcast on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android), as well as on desktop computers and mobile web at TennesseeTitans.com. Restrictions apply. For information and more streaming options visit TennesseeTitans.com or NFL.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells and gameday host Rhett Bryan.

Additionally, Sports USA will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer Larry Kahn and analyst Doug Plank will have the call.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Titans were at home last week on a rain-soaked afternoon and had their six-game winning streak snapped by the Houston Texans. They were victimized by five turnovers, including four interceptions by the Texans’ defense. Despite the Titans’ defense allowing only 190 yards, including seven total yards in Houston’s final six drives, the Texans prevailed by a final score of 22-13.

Tennessee scored two touchdowns, the first of which came on an 18-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill to Dez Fitzpatrick—the first career touchdown for Tennessee’s fourth-round rookie receiver. Tight end Anthony Firkser scored their second touchdown by recovering a fumble in the end zone.

The Titans need one more win this season to guarantee a winning record for the sixth consecutive season since executive vice president/general manager Jon Robinson arrived in 2016. The only previous stretch in which the Titans/Oilers achieved at least six straight winning records was a seven-year run from 1987 to 1993.

Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel will look for the team’s ninth win in a venue each called home for several years. Vrabel played under head coach Bill Belichick from 2001 through 2008, while Robinson was with the Patriots from 2002 to 2013, including his last five years as director of college scouting (2009-13).

The Patriots won the AFC five times (2001, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2011) and won the Super Bowl three times (2001, 2003, 2004) during the years either Vrabel or Robinson was with the organization.

About the New England Patriots

The Patriots went 2-4 in their first six games, but since then they have outscored five opponents by a combined 175-50, winning all five contests. Last week they traveled to the Atlanta Falcons for Thursday Night Football and won 25-0.

Belichick is in his 47th season coaching in the NFL and his 22nd season as New England’s head coach. He is the only head coach in NFL history to win six Super Bowl titles, and he ranks third all-time with 318 total victories as a head coach behind only Don Shula (347) and George Halas (324).

In the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Patriots selected Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. The rookie has started every game, passing for 2,540 yards and 14 touchdowns with eight interceptions.