Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball heads to Florida for FAU Thanksgiving Tournament

Austin Peay (3-1) vs. Davidson (3-2)

FAU Thanksgiving Tournament

Friday, November 25th, 2021 | 3:00pm CT

Boca Raton, FL | FAU Arena

Clarksville, TN – Looking to continue its winning streak in the Sunshine State, Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team will play in the FAU Thanksgiving Tournament when it squares off against Davidson on Friday in a 1:30pm game and Tulsa in a Saturday 11:00am game at FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida.

First-year head coach Brittany Young ‘s Governors have won three-straight games since dropping their season opener. The Govs picked up their first road win of the season last time out when they knocked off Butler, 68-65, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Austin Peay State University will now play in its first in-season tournament since it won the 2019 FIU Holiday Hoops Showdown.

Friday and Saturday’s games will be broadcast on CUSA.tv, a 24-hour pass to watch the games can be purchased for $6.95 and a monthly subscription can be purchased for $10.95.

About the Davidson Wildcats

After a 12th-place finish in the A10 during the 2020-21 regular season, Davidson knocked off 13th-seeded St. Bonaventure in the First Round of the A10 Women’s Basketball Championship before falling to eventual champion VCU in the second round.

In head coach Gayle Fulks fifth season at the helm, the Wildcats were tabbed to finish 11th in the 2021-22 A10 Preseason Poll.

After dropping its first two games to No. 24 Virginia Tech and Columbia, Davidson has bounced back to win three-straight games against Jacksonville State, Georgetown, and High Point. Averaging 70 points per game, Davidson has the fifth-best scoring offense in the A10, however, the Wildcats also give up the fifth-most points in the conference at 66 points per game this season.

Shooting 37.8 percent from three-point range, Davidson ranks second in the A10 and 48th in the country in three-point percentage this season. The Wildcats have also knocked down 37 triples, which ranks 37th nationally and 4th in the A10.

Averaging a team-high 15.5 points per game this season, Suzi-Rose Deegan leads Davidson in scoring this season, but she has only appeared in two contests and has not played since the Wildcats beat Jacksonville State, November 14th. Deegan poured in a season-high 26 points and drilled four three-pointers in Davidson’s loss to Columbia.

Redshirt sophomore Elle Sutphin is the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer this season, averaging 13.2 points per game. Sutphin leads Davidson and the A10 with 30 made field goals this season, she is also shooting 55.6 percent from the floor, which ranks third in the conference.

Senior Sarah Konstans has led Davidson on the glass this season, averaging 6.2 rebounds per game, while senior Cassidy Gould’s 26 assists lead the A10 and rank 25th in the NCAA.

About the Tulsa Golden Hurricane

After an eighth-place finish in the American Athletic Conference during the 2020-21 season, Tulsa fell to ninth-seeded Wichita State in the first round of the AAC Women’s Basketball Championship. This year, Tulsa was tabbed to finish ninth in the AAC’s Preseason Coaches Poll, but first-year head coach Angie Nelp has the Golden Hurricane off to a 4-0 start entering the FAU Thanksgiving Tournament.

Tulsa is led in scoring by senior guard Maya Mayberry, who ranks fourth in the AAC in scoring at 15.8 points per game. Mayberry also leads the Golden Hurricane with 14 made three-pointers this season, she is shooting 48.3 percent from three-point range, which ranks 13th in the NCAA and leads the AAC this season.

Freshman forward Temire Poindexter is Tulsa’s second-leading scorer, she is averaging 13 points per game, which ranks 11th in the AAC this season. Poindexter is also averaging a team-best 5.0 rebounds per game and has blocked a team-high 5 shots this season.

With the AAC’s third-best scoring offense (72.3 ppg) and third-best scoring defense (54.8 ppg), Tulsa’s +17.5 scoring margin is the second-best mark in the conference this season. The Golden Hurricane are one of the most efficient teams in the AAC, they lead the league field-goal percentage (44.9 percent) and three-point percentage (41.3 percent).

Series Histories and Lasting Meetings

Friday and Saturday will be Austin Peay State University’s first-ever meetings against Davidson and Tulsa.

APSU Notably

Austin Peay State University will play the second and third of its six games against first-time opponents this season when it takes on Davidson and Tulsa at the FAU Thanksgiving Tournament.

The Governors are on a two-game winning streak in Florida after picking up a pair of wins at the FIU Holiday Hoops Showdown in 2019.

After dropping the season opener, the Govs have bounced back and won three-straight contests. The last time Austin Peay State University won three-straight nonconference games was during a six-game nonconference winning streak from December 14th, 2019 to November 28th, 2020.

Austin Peay State University is looking for its first win in an in-season tournament during November since it beat Texas A&M — Corpus Christi, 66-57, on November 23rd, 2007, at the Lady Eagle Classic in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Austin Peay State University knocked down a season-high 10 three-pointers at Butler. The Govs 10 triples are the second-best single-game mark in the OVC this season.

The APSU Govs have scored 45-plus points in the paint twice this season and are averaging 38 points in the paint per game, where they are outscoring their opponents by an average of 13 points per contest.

The Governors’ bench has scored 30-plus points in three-straight games and is averaging 25.5 points per game this season.

The duo of Karle Pace and Yamia Johnson rank sixth and seventh in the OVC in scoring this season, averaging 15.5 and 15.3 points per game, respectively.

Freshman Lyric Cole is shooting 63.2 percent from the floor — the fourth-best mark in the OVC this season.

Sophomore Nina De Leon Negron has already posted career highs in assists (6 vs. Pikeville) and steals (5 vs. North Alabama) this season. She is tied for fourth in the OVC in assists (3.8 apg) and ranks fifth in steals (3.3 spg).

