Clarksville-Montgomery County Christmas Parade to be held Saturday

Clarksville, TN – The annual Christmas parade, hosted by the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County Government, will take place at 5:00pm on Saturday, December 4th, 2021 in downtown Clarksville. Long-time local reporter and radio personality, Lee Irwin, will honorably serve as this year’s parade grand marshal and was selected for his many years of announcing the parade and ongoing support of the Clarksville community.

The parade route will begin on Eighth Street on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) campus. From Eighth Street, the parade will progress to College Street and then to University Avenue. From there the route is the same as years past, proceeding around Public Square, the Historic Courthouse, and back to Franklin Street. From Franklin, the route will turn onto Eighth Street and then return onto the APSU Campus. A map of the route can be found at https://bit.ly/3G8m97H

The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) will detour traffic to assist with congestion, but citizens traveling through the downtown area should prepare for delays. Starting at noon Saturday, Eighth Street and other roadways within the APSU campus will be closed to non-parade traffic. Eighth Street, College Street, University Avenue, Public Square, and Franklin Street — will close at 4:45pm and reopen when the parade ends around 7:00pm.

The lighted Christmas parade is an event for local businesses, schools, and organizations to showcase their Christmas spirit by preparing a float or driving a fun vehicle decorated in holiday cheer. This year’s theme is “Gingerbread Houses,” and participants are encouraged to embrace the theme through music, dress, and décor.

For more, contact Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department at 931.645.7476 or visit www.cityofclarksville.com/parade

