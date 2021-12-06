Honda recalls over 720,000 vehicles because while driving the Hood May Open

Washington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2019 Passport, 2016-2019 Pilot, and 2017-2020 Ridgeline vehicles. The hood may open while driving.

A hood that opens while driving can obstruct the driver’s view and increase the risk of a crash.

Recall Information

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V932000

Manufacturer Honda: (American Honda Motor Co.)

Components: Structure, Latches/Locks/Linkages

Potential Number of Units Affected: 724,826

Vehicles

MAKE MODEL YEAR Honda Passport 2019 Honda Pilot 2016-2019 Honda Ridgeline 2017-2020

Summary

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2019 Passport, 2016-2019 Pilot, and 2017-2020 Ridgeline vehicles. The hood latch striker may become damaged and separate from the hood, which can result in the hood opening while driving.

Remedy

Dealers will either repair the hood latch striker or replace the hood if necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on January 17th, 2022. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1.888.234.2138. Honda’s number for this recall is PBV.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov