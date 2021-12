Washington, D.C. – NASA, ESA (European Space Agency), and Arianespace confirmed a targeted launch date of Saturday, December 25th, 2021 for the James Webb Space Telescope. A 32-minute launch window opens at 6:20am CT in Kourou, French Guiana (9:20am GFT/12:20 UTC).

An Ariane 5 rocket will lift off from Europe’s Spaceport carrying NASA’s next-generation space observatory.