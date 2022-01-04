Clarksville City Councilperson Brian Zacharias – Ward 1 Newsletter, January 4th, 2022

Written by Brian Zacharias

Clarksville City Council – Ward 1

Clarksville, TN – A new year is upon us and I want to start by sharing my sincere wishing everyone a healthy and prosperous 2022! This is the time of year where people make New Year’s resolutions and I want to take this opportunity to share one of mine with you.

If you are receiving this newsletter you know how honored I was to be appointed to serve the remainder of the term of our previous representative after his resignation. At that time,

December 2021 Executive Session

I made it clear that my intent was to be a good steward of this seat until such time the residents of Ward 1 had an opportunity to select their representative. The learning curve has been steep, but I am proud of the work I have done with the council since my appointment and the voice I have been able to provide for the residents of our ward.In 2022, I am committing to continuing to provide that voice. My goal is to continue to serve with the support of the residents of Ward 1, so I want to take this opportunity to announce that I intend to run for election in November. With your support, I hope to continue representing Ward 1 through 2026.

At the executive session held on December 30th, the Regional Planning Commission presented seven rezoning cases to the city council.

None of the cases are in Ward 1, but that does not mean they don’t have an effect on the residents in this ward. Two of the rezoning requests are in the Rossview school district, where the elementary, middle, and high schools are all over 100% capacity, despite the presence of 30 portable classrooms on the campus.

The council also just approved a rezoning application for a planned mixed-use development on Rossview Road adjacent to the Rossview School Complex.

These are tough cases because Clarksville needs additional homes to meet growing demand. At the same time, the resources of our school system are strained and the Rossview School Complex is by far the most crowded. The district is short bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, and certified teachers and the new Kirkwood school complex has yet to be staffed.

Continuing to repurpose land for higher-density residential development is going to put further strain on the school system. I believe the rezoning process CMCSS is currently going through will help but I think we need to be responsible about where we develop.

Also on the agenda was a resolution for appointments to several city boards, committees, and commissions. One of those appointments was appointing me to the Airport Liaison Committee. I want to make it clear that I support all of the nominations to the different groups, but I will abstain from voting on this resolution.

The resolution includes my appointment to the Airport Liaison Committee. I am proud to serve on this committee but feel it would be a conflict of interest for me to vote in favor of my own appointment. I look forward to serving in that role should the resolution pass, which I hope and believe it will.You can view the full agenda from last week’s meeting as well as the CMCSS Rezoning Process using the buttons below. Please let me know how you feel about the rezoning cases using the contact information at the bottom of this newsletter. The CMCSS Rezoning Page has important information about the rezoning process timeline and current building capacities.

Past and Future Votes

Transparency in government, especially local government, is extremely important to me. At any time, anyone can click the ‘Votes’ button to see my complete voting history as well as ordinances and resolutions on the City Council’s agenda for consideration in upcoming meetings.

What Has Your Councilman Been Doing?

December 28th, 2021 – Finance Committee Meeting

December 30th, 2021 – City Council Executive Session

What Is Your Councilman Going To Be Doing?