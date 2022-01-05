42.1 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
HomeEducationCMCSS Schools, District Offices closed Thursday, January 6th
Education

CMCSS Schools, District Offices closed Thursday, January 6th

News Staff
By News Staff
School Closed

Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS)Montgomery County, TN – Due to the predicted winter weather, all Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) schools and District offices will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, January 6th, 2022. After-school activities and athletics are canceled.

Employees, please refer to your email for additional information.


Please note that due to state law, CMCSS does not have the option to switch to district-wide remote learning on inclement weather days. CMCSS has 5 stockpiled student days and will use 1 of those 5 days tomorrow. Please visit cmcss.net/operations/weather for more information.

Previous articleAustin Peay State University Closed Thursday due to Incoming Weather
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online