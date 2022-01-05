CMCSS Schools, District Offices closed Thursday, January 6th

Montgomery County, TN – Due to the predicted winter weather, all Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) schools and District offices will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, January 6th, 2022. After-school activities and athletics are canceled.

Employees, please refer to your email for additional information.

Please note that due to state law, CMCSS does not have the option to switch to district-wide remote learning on inclement weather days. CMCSS has 5 stockpiled student days and will use 1 of those 5 days tomorrow. Please visit cmcss.net/operations/weather for more information.