City of Clarksville offices working remotely, Thursday

Safety Departments and Clarksville Transit System (CTS) will be on duty as usual

Clarksville, TN – A portion of Clarksville City Government offices will be working remotely Thursday, January 6th, 2022 due to potentially hazardous winter weather driving conditions across the City.

City Public Safety lobbies will close at 11:00am; however, dispatch and officers will be on duty as usual. Open City services will continue by using remote communication channels.

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) will be on duty as usual. Riders should check www.rideCTS.com or the CTS Facebook page for updates.Building and Codes will be closing at noon.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department will be working remotely. All City parks, including the Fort Defiance Civil War Park & Interpretive Center, recreation centers, and pool will be closed.



The Clarksville City Court, Purchasing Department, and Clarksville Neighborhood and Community Services will be working remotely for the remainder of the day.

The Clarksville Gas & Water administration and engineering offices will be closed, including the north and south customer service centers. In the event of a gas, water, or sewer emergency, customers should call 931.645.7400 or the after-hours emergency line at 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online bill payment feature will be operational. The payment drop box on 2215 Madison Street is available at any hour, and Kiosk paysites located at 111 Cunningham Lane and Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores are available for customer bill payment.

The Finance Division will be working remotely. The Revenue Collections Division located on the first floor of the City Hall building will not be open, and tax services at the Trustee’s Office and the North Clarksville City Services Center will not be available. All services at Property taxes may be paid at any time online at https://mss.cityofclarksville.com/css/.

CDE Lightband office remains open, but customers are urged to use phone and online systems to reach the utility when possible. In the event of a service outage, please call 931.648.8151. Customers can go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for service and bill paying information.

A decision regarding tonight’s City Council Regular Session will be made before noon.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning, effective through noon Thursday, with up to 3 inches of snow. Freezing air will move in with the snow, with temperatures dropping into the low teens and single digits. Temperatures will not climb above freezing again until Saturday.

All City of Clarksville offices are expected to reopen on Friday, January 7th, for regularly scheduled hours.

Additional information will be forthcoming as it is received.