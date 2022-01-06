Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk postponed due to Winter Weather

Clarksville, TN – Out of an abundance of caution because of the forecasted weather headed our way, The Downtown Clarksville Association has postponed this Thursday’s Art Walk to next week.

The First Thursday Art Walk is now scheduled for Thursday, January 13th from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

Produced by The Downtown Clarksville Association, First Thursday Art Walk is a free, self-guided tour spanning a 5-block radius that combines visual art, live music, engaging events, and more in the heart of Downtown Clarksville.The First Thursday Art Walk in Clarksville is the ultimate opportunity to savor and support local creative talent at the shops and galleries on Public Square, Franklin Street, and Strawberry Alley.

Go to www.ArtwalkClarksville.com to see a list of participating businesses as well as a description of the work they will be exhibiting and services they will be offering during the event.