APSU Women’s Basketball takes on Eastern Illinois at the Dunn Center, Saturday

Austin Peay (9-5 | 2-2 OVC) vs. Eastern Illinois (6-7 | 1-1 OVC)

Saturday, January 14th, 2022 | 1:30pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Looking to get back in the win column, Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team will play its second of three games in five days when it takes on Eastern Illinois on Saturday, in Ohio Valley Conference action in the Winfield Dunn Center. The tip-off is at 1:30pm.

After falling to Belmont last time out, the Governors are 2-2 in the OVC and sit in fifth place in the conference standings. The Panthers are 1-1 in conference action and are currently sixth in the league standings, they have not played a game since they fell to Belmont, January 1st.The Govs are 5-1 at home this season, with their one loss coming in the OVC opener against UT Martin. The Panthers are 2-2 in away games this season, but their lone OVC win came when they went on the road and beat Morehead State, 91-64, on December 29th.

With the postponement of the men’s basketball contest between the Governors and Panthers, Saturday’s game will have free admission to all fans. Tickets that were originally purchased for the doubleheader between Austin Peay State University and Eastern Illinois will be honored when the men’s contest is made up on Monday, February 14th.

The Govs were supposed to play SIU Edwardsville on Thursday, January 6th, but that game was postponed until Monday, January 17th due to the implementation of COVID-19 protocols within the SIUE program. The rescheduled contest with the Cougars will tip-off at 6:00pm and will also have free admission.

Saturday’s game against Eastern Illinois will be streamed on ESPN+.

About the Eastern Illinois Panthers

After qualifying for the final spot in the 2021 OVC Women’s Basketball Championship with an eighth-place finish in the regular season, Eastern Illinois’ season came to an end when it fell to eventual tournament runner-up UT Martin, 65-56, in the opening round. This season, fifth-year head coach Matt Bollant’s squad was picked to finish seventh in the OVC Preseason Poll — the Panthers are 6-7 this season with a 1-1 mark in conference play.

Eastern Illinois is led by returning First Team All-OVC selection Abby Wahl and Second Team All-OVC selection Lariah Washington. This season, Washington ranks fifth in the league in scoring, averaging 14.3 points per game, and Wahl is averaging 12.2 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league. Washington also ranks fourth in the OVC in three-point percentage, she is shooting 42.4 percent from behind the arc this season.

A 6-1 senior, Wahl ranks eighth in the conference in rebounding (6.0 rpg) and is pulling down a league-leading 3.1 offensive rebounds per game. Wahl also leads the OVC in free-throw percentage, she is shooting 89.1 percent from the charity stripe.Senior guard Kira Arthofer quarterbacks the Eastern Illinois offense, averaging 4.9 assists per game, which leads the OVC and ranks 70th in the NCAA. Arthofer also ranks second in the OVC in steals (2.8 spg), fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.6), and 25th in scoring (9.5 ppg).

The Panthers lead the OVC and rank 24th in the NCAA with a +5.46 turnover margin this season. Eastern Illinois is also averaging 11.8 steals per game, which ranks 21st in the country and second in the OVC.

Eastern Illinois is averaging 6.2 made three-pointers per game, which ranks second in the OVC, and is shooting 32.3 percent from three-point range, which ranks third in the conference.

Series History and Lasting Meeting

The 54th meeting in a series that dates back to 1995, Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series against Eastern Illinois, 30-23. However, the Governors and Panthers are tied 12-12 in games that have been played in Clarksville and Eastern Illinois has won three-straight meetings in the Dunn Center.

Trailing by a dozen points to start the fourth quarter, Austin Peay State University went on a 13-0 run to retake the lead from Eastern Illinois, but the Governors were unable to hold on and dropped a 62-59 contest to the Panthers on Senior Day in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Brianah Ferby and Maggie Knowles led the Governors on the offensive end, scoring 14 points each, with Ferby going 8-9 at the free-throw line and Knowles connecting on four three-pointers. D’Shara Booker was the final Gov in double-figures, scoring 10 points and grabbing five rebounds.

Ella Sawyer led Austin Peay State University with six rebounds, she also scored seven points and dished out three assists. Tahanee Bennell recorded a team-high four assists.

Abby Wahl led Eastern Illinois with 18 points and nine rebounds, she also added an assist, a steal, and a blocked shot. Karle Pace scored 13 points, dished out a pair of assists, and picked up a team-high two steals. Lariah Washington and Kira Arthofer added 11 and 10 points, respectively for the Panthers, with Arthofer also dishing out a team-high three assists.

APSU Notably

Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series with Eastern Illinois, 30-23, but the Govs and Panthers are tied 12-12 in games that have been played in Clarksville. The Govs will try to take the edge in the series at home in EIU’s final OVC trip to the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay State University is playing its second of three games in five days while Eastern Illinois is taking the court for the first time in 14 days.

APSU is shooting 45.2 percent from the floor this season, which ranks 26th in the NCAA and second in the OVC.

Through 14 games, Austin Peay State University is shooting 45.2 percent from the floor as a team. The Governors have not shot over 45 percent from the floor in a season since the 2002-03 team set the single-season program record by shooting 47.4 percent.

APSU is the only team in the OVC with a positive scoring margin (+8.4), rebounding margin (+3.0), and turnover margin (+0.4) this season.

The Governors rank second in the OVC in scoring defense (58.2 ppg), field-goal percentage defense (.382), and three-point percentage defense (.272). Austin Peay State University is the only team in the league that ranks in the top two in all three defensive statistics.

Austin Peay State University’s defense held ten-straight opponents under 70 points to start the season and has only given up 70 points once. The Governors have held four opponents under 50 points and six opponents under 60 points this season.

The APSU Govs are averaging 6.0 made three-pointers per game, which is tied for third in the OVC, and are shooting 33.1 percent from three-point range, which ranks second in the OVC.

Yamia Johnson’s 15-point, 10-rebound double-double at Belmont was the first of her Austin Peay State University career — she had previously recorded a trio of double-doubles at Jacksonville State before transferring to APSU.

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team hosts a rescheduled Monday game against SIU Edwardsville in the Dunn Center that will have free admission to all fans. The Tip-off is at 6:00pm CT.

The Governors then hit the road for a Thursday contest at UT Martin that begins at 5:30pm and a Saturday contest against Tennessee State with a 1:00pm tip-off.