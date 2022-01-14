Clarksville-Montgomery County under Winter Storm Watch from Saturday until Sunday afternoon

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area as well as parts of Middle Tennessee.

The Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from Saturday evening, January 15th until Sunday afternoon, January 16th.

Heavy wet snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches possible. Possible higher in the upper Cumberland Plateau and lower across the south.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Locally heavier snowfall amounts may be possible in stronger snow bands that could potentially set up across the mid-state regions.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.