Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball has Two Games postponed due to COVID-19 Protocols

Clarksville, TN – Two Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball games have been postponed due to the implementation of COVID-19 protocols within the Govs program.

The APSU Govs were scheduled to play a road game at defending OVC regular-season champion Belmont Thursday, before hosting Eastern Illinois, Saturday, January 15th. APSU’s game at Belmont has been rescheduled for Monday, February 7th at 6:30pm. The Govs home contest against EIU has been rescheduled for Monday, February 14th with tip-off time to be announced at a later date.Tickets for Saturday’s home contest will be honored for the Monday, February 14th game. Saturday’s women’s basketball game between the Govs and Panthers will be played as scheduled with free admission to the public.

The Govs look to make a return to the court, Thursday, January 20th at UT Martin.

Tickets

Purchase single-game tickets or the all-new Family Four Pack presented by The City Forum. Receive four tickets to both a men’s and women’s basketball game along with four attraction passes at The City Forum. Packages start at just $22.00 and can be purchased by visiting letsgopeay.com/buytickets using the Promo Code: FAM4 or contacting the Govs Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Follow The APSU Govs

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the APSU Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.