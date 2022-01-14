City of Clarksville offices will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close on Monday, January 17th, 2022 to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual, and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) administrative offices will close for the day, but bus operations will continue as scheduled.Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices will be closed on Monday, including the north and south customer service centers. In the event of a gas, water, or sewer emergency, customers should call 931.645.7400 or the after-hours emergency line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com , online bill payment feature; will be operational.

The customer service center payment drop box located at 2215 Madison Street is available at any hour. Kiosk paysites are available at any hour at 111 Cunningham Lane and any Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores for customer bill payment.

CDE Lightband offices will be closed Monday. Customers can go online at www/cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for bill-paying information. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or text OUT to 85700.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Tuesday, January 18th, for regularly scheduled hours.