Clarksville Police Department releases update to Recovery of Vehicle in Red River

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) along with Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR), Montgomery County Emergency Medical Service (EMS), and the Montgomery County Rescue Squad worked in conjunction with Jones Brothers Towing and Trucking to recover the vehicle that crashed into the Red River on Sunday, January 16th, 2022.
The owners of the vehicle are aware of this situation. This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD FACT Investigator Crosby, 931.648.0656, ext. 5336.