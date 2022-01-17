Clarksville Police Department releases update to Recovery of Vehicle in Red River

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) along with Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR), Montgomery County Emergency Medical Service (EMS), and the Montgomery County Rescue Squad worked in conjunction with Jones Brothers Towing and Trucking to recover the vehicle that crashed into the Red River on Sunday, January 16th, 2022.

The divers from Montgomery County Rescue Squad were able to hook up the tow cables to the vehicle and it was removed from the river. The vehicle was a Chevrolet Suburban and when first responders searched the vehicle it was unoccupied.



The owners of the vehicle are aware of this situation. This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD FACT Investigator Crosby, 931.648.0656, ext. 5336.