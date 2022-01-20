20.5 F
Clarksville
Thursday, January 20, 2022
HomeNewsMontgomery County Government Offices to open at 10:00am
News

Montgomery County Government Offices to open at 10:00am

By News Staff
Open

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN — Montgomery County Government Offices will open at 10:00am. Employees and community members visiting county offices for services are asked to use caution when traveling to their destination.

The Montgomery County Highway Department and Clarksville Street Department have been working on the roads through the night and into the morning.


County Facilities and Maintenance crews have been out since 4:00am putting salt on County parking lots and around County facilities for the safety of everyone accessing those areas.

For those who would like to use one of the County’s many services available online, visit mcgtn.org.

Previous articleAustin Peay State University closed Thursday, January 20th
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online