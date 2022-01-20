Montgomery County Government Offices to open at 10:00am

Montgomery County, TN — Montgomery County Government Offices will open at 10:00am. Employees and community members visiting county offices for services are asked to use caution when traveling to their destination.

The Montgomery County Highway Department and Clarksville Street Department have been working on the roads through the night and into the morning.

County Facilities and Maintenance crews have been out since 4:00am putting salt on County parking lots and around County facilities for the safety of everyone accessing those areas.

For those who would like to use one of the County’s many services available online, visit mcgtn.org.