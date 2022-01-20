City of Clarksville Offices working remotely due to hazardous travel conditions

Clarksville, TN – All Clarksville City Government offices will be working remotely Thursday, January 20th, 2022 due to the hazardous travel conditions. City Department leaders will continue to manage manpower to provide proper staffing levels to support operational needs.

City public safety departments will be on duty as usual.

The Revenue Collections Division located on the first floor of the City Hall building will be operating at reduced physical staffing today, from 10:00am to 3:00pm. Please call the agency before you visit for their latest operating status. Tax services at the Trustee’s Office and the North Clarksville City Services Center will not be available today.



As of 7:30am, the Clarksville Street Department reported crews had cleared all north Clarksville roads of black ice. The department also noted that the right-hand side of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard to Madison Street remained an area of concern due to the persistent patchy black ice.



The public is encouraged to limit unnecessary travel and allow the Clarksville Street Department and Montgomery County Highway Department to continue removing ice from the streets.



As always, continue to use caution while driving. Be weather aware and stay safe.