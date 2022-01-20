Customs House Museum and Cultural Center announces Newly Renovated Explorers Landing Children’s Area to Reopen January 29th

Clarksville, TN – Explorers Landing has been a popular feature of the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center for more than 25 years. In October of 2020, the Museum announced a generous donation from the Kiwanis Club of Clarksville in order to renovate the beloved space.

Fast forward 15 months and the newly renovated space will open for the first time to Museum visitors on Saturday, January 29th, 2022 since its closure in November 2021.

In addition to the title sponsorship from the Kiwanis Club, the Museum also received a major grant from the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Health Foundation. The Foundation’s mission is to promote the general health and wellness of local residents. Explorers Landing is also sponsored in part by the Clarksville Gas and Water Department, CDE Lightband, F&M Bank, and Providence Builders.



This new and improved hands-on educational exhibit, titled Exploring Our Town, highlights the different elements that impacted the establishment and growth of Clarksville, from farming and transportation to area wildlife and the Cumberland and Red Rivers.



The permanent exhibition aims to encourage healthy choices while educating and inspiring Museum visitors of all ages. The remodel includes numerous engaging activities and learning opportunities while revamping favorites like the Bubble Cave, Puppet Theatre and McGregor’s Market.

“Exploring Our Town provides children with a physical opportunity to discover more about their town, learn of its past and recognize the workers who build and sustain it while inspiring their own dreams of the future,” said Curator of Education Sue Lewis.

Explorers Landing will reopen to the public on Saturday, January 29th. Museum members will have early access to the exhibit beginning an hour early at 9:00am. The general public will be able to visit beginning at 10:00am January 29th is also Fifth Saturday Donation Day at the Museum. On the fifth Saturday of the month, any monetary donation to the Museum is your admission.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org