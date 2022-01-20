Austin Peay State University closed Thursday, January 20th

Clarksville, TN – Due to inclement weather, Austin Peay State University (APSU) will be closed on Thursday, January 20th, 2022, and all on-ground classes and events are canceled for that day.

Students will need to check their D2L course sites for details on make-up assignments or tests, or contact the instructor for more information.

Because the university is closed, most employees are not expected to work remotely. If you have any questions, please contact your supervisor.



As a reminder, updates will be deployed through text, email, Guardian, Twitter, Facebook and the University’s website. In the event that you don’t have access to the internet, check local televisions and news broadcasts.



Additionally, recorded updates will be posted on the university’s main phone line — 931.221.7011. University officials are monitoring the situation and updates will be provided as soon as possible.

For updates about on-campus dining availability, visit apsu.edu/dining.