Blanchfield Army Community Hospital outpatient services operating on two-hour delay, Thursday, January 20th

Fort Campbell, KY – With Fort Campbell operating on a two-hour delay Thursday, January 20th, 2022 all face-to-face outpatient services at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) and outlying clinics including Screaming Eagle Medical Home in Clarksville, pharmacies, lab, and dental will operate on a two-hour delay.

All inpatient and emergency services will continue normal 24/7 operations.

Primary Care teams from BACH’s Soldier and Family Medical Homes will proceed with virtual primary care appointments at 7:30am as scheduled, with minimal delay. All Solider and Family medical homes will open at 9:30am for face-to-face appointments, behavioral health services will open at 9:30am, pharmacies will open at 10:00am, and the main hospital lab will mirror the clinic two-hour delay schedule and open at 9:30am.

The COVID-19 testing site will open at 10:00am, weather dependent, and the COVID-19 vaccine site will open at 9:30am. Surgeries and endoscopes will proceed at regularly scheduled times. Surgical specialty outpatient clinics will be on delay and open at 9:30am.



Patients with scheduled face-to-face appointments within the two-hour delay time period will be rescheduled. Care teams will attempt to contact these patients to reschedule their appointment. If you do not get a call, please contact the appointment line or specialty clinic to reschedule.



Patients, who have appointments after 9:30am and do not feel safe driving, may call the appointment line at 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677 to reschedule their appointment or beneficiaries may cancel or reschedule their appointments using www.tricareonline.com

Everyone is encouraged to use extreme caution when driving and walking during snowy and icy conditions.