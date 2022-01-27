APSU’s Science on Tap to hold science-based escape game mystery in February

Clarksville, TN – When Science on Tap returns to Strawberry Alley Ale Works on February 1st, Dr. Leslie Hiatt will lead attendees into the role of detective as they try to solve an escape game mystery – and to learn more about the scientific method.

That’s how Hiatt’s Quantitative Chemical Analysis class works – using a semester-long escape game where students use the scientific method to solve a fictional murder in the chemistry department.

On Tuesday at 5:30pm, others will get the chance to play detective, following “the same pattern to discuss how mystery stories teach us about the scientific method” during Hiatt’s presentation.



“Then, we will turn our investigation to a Valentine’s Day question and solve the mystery of chocolates and aphrodisiacs,” according to Hiatt’s description of the presentation.



By the end of the night, attendees will test their detective skills against the crowd to see who can be the first to crack the code to the escape game safe.



Mystery stories offer a compelling way to learn the scientific method, Hiatt said. Students in recent classes have navigated an escape game to learn real-life skills they need in their careers.

“Ever since Sir Arthur Conan Doyle introduced us to Holmes and Watson, we have been fascinated by the detective story,” Hiatt writes. “Readers love the idea of being the hero (instead of the sidekick, witness, or villain!) and keeping evil at bay simply making observations and rational deductions.”

Hiatt’s presentation is titled “Mystery, Passion, and Chocolate: The Scientific Method” and will be at Upstairs at Strawberry Alley, on the second floor of Strawberry Alley Ale Works.

“When passion and chocolate are everywhere, will you be like Holmes and listen to the data, or will you be distracted by your desires?” Hiatt’s description teases. “Come to Science on Tap and see.”

Science on Tap meets at 5:30pm on the first Tuesday of every month, bringing together two great things: science and local brews. Science on Tap is hosted by Austin Peay State University’s College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.