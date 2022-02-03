34 F
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis match with Cumberland canceled, adds Vanderbilt

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Sports Schedule Change. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis match against Cumberland has been canceled and replaced with a 4:00pm match, Friday, against Vanderbilt at the Currey Tennis Center in Nashville.

The Governors were scheduled to face Cumberland at 11:30am, Friday, at the Evansville Tennis Center in Evansville, Indiana, but inclement weather led to the match’s cancelation. 
 
Austin Peay State University now turns its attention to its contest with the Commodores, which is the first of three Power Five opponents the Govs face over the next three weeks.
 
Following their match with Vanderbilt, the Govs face Western Kentucky on Saturday at the Michael O. Buchanon Tennis Facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The match begins at 1:00pm.

