Thursday, February 3, 2022
APSU Basketball doubleheader against Murray State start time moved up again

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Sports Schedule Change. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball doubleheader against Murray State, Thursday, February 3rd in the Winfield Dunn Center has been moved up once again due to the threat of inclement weather.

The women’s game against the Racers will now tipoff at 2:00pm, with the men’s game set to start at 4:30pm. 

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the APSU Govs on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook.

