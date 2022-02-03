Clarksville-Montgomery County under Ice Storm Warning

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Ice Storm Warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County, Dover, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, and McEwen that is in effect from 10:00am Thursday morning, February 3rd until 1:00am Friday.

Significant icing is expected. Ice accumulation of between 0.25 inches and 0.40 inches. Total sleet and snow accumulations of up to one-half inch.

Travel will be dangerous, if not impossible, through Friday. Downed trees and power outages are expected.



Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.



Counties affected are Stewart County, Montgomery County, Houston County, and Humphreys County.

Today and Tonight

A Flood Watch is in effect through this evening as widespread rain continues. Additional rainfall totals today and tonight will range from about 1.5 to 2 inches, and this will increase the potential for flooding when added onto rainfall already received.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Middle Tennessee for today and tonight as the rain changes to mainly freezing rain. Most areas can expect at least a few hundredths of an inch of ice accumulation. The greatest accumulations will occur around Clarksville, Dover, and Erin, where an Ice Storm Warning is in effect for expected ice totals of 1/4 inch or more.

Friday through Wednesday

No hazardous weather is expected at this time.

Counties Affected by Flood Watch, Winter Weather Advisory

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.