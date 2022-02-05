Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball falls at Morehead State, 77-52

Morehead, KY – It was a tough shooting night for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team on Saturday afternoon, falling to Morehead State, 77-52 inside Johnson Arena.

The Govs shot just 36.5 percent from the field against the Eagles and was 6-of-20 from behind the three-point line. Of the 13 players that saw the court, 11 registered a basket led by freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett.

Hutchins-Everett was the lone Gov in double figures with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field. The Orange, NJ, native extended his streak to eight straight games in double figures, scoring nine of his 11 points in the second half.



Off the bench, redshirt junior DJ Peavy ranked second on the team with a season-high eight points. Peavy was 2-of-5 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. Peavy also had four rebounds to go along with one assist in 16 minutes of action. Playing in his first collegiate game, freshman Jacob Roberts has seven points in three minutes, shooting a perfect 3-for-3 from the field with one three-pointer.



The duo of Elton Walker and Drew Calderon each had six points followed by Alec Woodard with four and Cameron Copeland with three. The two teams each recorded 30 rebounds with Austin Peay holding an 11-6 advantage on the offensive glass.

The APSU Govs were plagued by turnovers, committing 15 to Morehead State’s nine. The Eagles capitalized scoring 21 points off of Govs mistakes.

How It Happened

First Half

Morehead State starts the game off making five of their first seven field goals to take an 11-4 lead at the 15:55 mark.

The Eagles embark on a 9-0 run, highlighted by a transition three-pointer to extend lead to double-digits.

Austin Peay State University had three turnovers in the first five minutes, shooting 2-of-5 from the field.

APSU embarks on a quick 5-0 run, highlighted by a three from DJ Peavy to cut the Morehead State lead down to seven at the 11:58 mark.

The Govs miss five straight field goals as Morehead State extends its lead to 22-10 at the halfway point of the first half.

Calderon knocks down his first three-pointer of the game to trim the Eagles lead down to nine with 8:53 remaining.

Govs go 1-of-7 from the field as Morehead State knocks down its fourth three of the game to widen its lead to 27-13 with 6:37 left.

The Eagles go on a 10-0 run and take a 32-13 advantage at the 4:30 mark.

Morehead State makes six of their next eight field goals, embarking on a 19-4 run to earn a 41-17 lead with one-minute left.

Copeland knocks down a three-pointer to end the Morehead State run.

The Eagles end the half making seven of their final 10 field goals.

Halftime: Austin Peay 20, Morehead State 43

Second Half

Hutchins-Everett with seven of the first nine points for APSU, cutting the Eagle lead down to 49-29 at the 16:20 mark.

Austin Peay State University went on a scoring drought of over three minutes, missing four straight field goals.

During the scoreless streak, APSU trails 53-29 with 13:42 remaining.

The Govs makes two of their next eight field goals and it’s 58-34 with 11:30 left to play.

Austin Peay State University on a scoring drought over four minutes as Morehead State extends lead to 63-34 at the 8:16 mark.

Morehead State embarks on a 13-3 run to gain a 66-34 advantage with seven minutes remaining.

The Eagles jump out to a 68-37 lead with 4:41 left to play.

Morehead State making five of its next seven field goals.

APSU making one of its next 10 field goals.

Woodard connects on two free-throws to spark a Govs 6-0 run to trim the Morehead State lead down to 70-40 with 3:45 left.

Freshman Jacob Roberts registered his first career collegiate points.

Roberts ended with seven points on 3-of-3 shooting from the field.



APSU Govs ended the game on an 8-0 run making their final four field goals.



Seven of the eight points came for Roberts



Final: Austin Peay 52, Morehead State 77

APSU Notables

Hutchins-Everett scored 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field.

Notched his career-best eighth straight game in double figures.

Roberts registered a career-high seven points in three minutes.

Roberts was 3-of-3 from the field including one three-pointer.

The Govs were outscored 43-20 in the first half.

The loss snapped APSU’s two-game win streak on the road in the Ohio Valley Conference.

It’s the first game the Govs have allowed more than 70 points since January 27th vs. Belmont.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

For the second week in a row, it’s a 48-hour turnaround for the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team, traveling to Nashville on Monday, February 7th for their second matchup of the season against Belmont. Tipoff is set for 6:30pm.

Box Score

Austin Peay 52, Morehead State 77

1 2 Total Austin Peay 20 32 52 Morehead State 43 34 77

Austin Peay Stats

# Player PTS FG 3FG FT REB A PF TO MIN 00* WALKER 6 2-6 0-0 2-2 3 0 1 3 25 01* PAEZ 2 1-3 0-1 0-0 1 4 2 0 20 04* HUTCHINS-EVER 11 5-7 1-1 0-0 4 0 2 2 21 05* CALDERON 6 2-9 2-8 0-0 1 0 0 0 28 22* WOODARD 4 1-3 0-0 2-2 2 1 3 0 18 03 STONE-CARRAWEL 2 1-3 0-2 0-0 1 1 0 0 13 10 WARE 2 1-4 0-2 0-0 4 0 0 0 19 14 PEAVY 8 2-5 1-2 3-4 4 1 2 3 16 20 BATES 0 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 0 2 0 3 24 COPELAND 3 1-3 1-1 0-0 1 0 1 2 15 33 CLEMENTS 1 0-0 0-0 1-2 1 0 0 1 3 42 ROBERTS 7 3-3 1-1 0-0 2 0 0 1 3 55 SILVER 0 0-6 0-2 0-0 2 0 0 2 17 TM TEAM – – – 4 0 1 GAME PCT 36.5 30.0 66.7

Morehead State Stats

# Player PTS FG 3FG FT REB A PF TO MIN 04* BROOME 18 9-9 0-0 0-0 10 2 3 1 23 05* POTTER 13 4-8 3-6 2-4 4 3 0 1 23 21* HOLLOWELL 8 3-7 2-6 0-0 1 2 1 1 23 24* WOLFE 8 4-5 0-1 0-1 4 4 1 0 31 55* COOPER 6 2-4 1-1 1-1 1 5 3 2 29 01 REDDING 7 2-3 1-2 2-2 0 0 2 0 4 02 SEBREE 8 3-5 2-4 0-0 4 2 1 2 10 03 THELWELL 2 1-3 0-1 0-0 1 0 2 1 13 11 HALL 3 1-7 1-5 0-0 4 6 3 1 24 15 MAY 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 1 0 3 22 BRYAN 4 2-3 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 0 16 TM TEAM – – – 0 0 0 GAME PCT 56.4 37.0 62.5

Team Comparison