Blanchfield Army Community Hospital to move location for COVID-19, Flu Vaccines, February 22nd-23rd

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Public

Fort Campbell, KY – Decrease in demand recently for COVID-19 and Flu vaccines at Fort Campbell allows the service to move from the Passenger Processing Center to primary care clinics, February 23rd, 2022. The last day for COVID-19 and Flu vaccines at the current site, the Fort Campbell Passenger Processing Center, is February 17th.

“The Passenger Processing Site has been an ideal location for BACH personnel to support the COVID-19 and Flu vaccine mission, but now that the majority of the population is vaccinated, this service can easily be handled in the clinical setting for family members, retirees, and TRICARE eligible beneficiaries,” said Blanchfield Army Community Hospital commander Col. Vincent B. Myers.

“This allows us to return borrowed Soldier support back to their unit and our clinical personnel to return back to the primary care setting to support the overall health of our population.”

Soldier Readiness Processing personnel offer COVID-19 and flu vaccines to Active Duty Soldiers

Soldiers can walk in without an appointment to receive the COVID-19 or Flu vaccine at the Soldier Support Center within the Soldier Readiness Processing side of the center beginning February 22nd, 9:00am-3:00pm, Monday – Friday. The Soldier Support Center is located at 2702 Michigan Avenue at Fort Campbell.

Family, Retirees, and TRICARE beneficiaries enrolled to an off-post network provider receive COVID-19 vaccine in Air Assault Family Medical Home by appointment

Beginning February 23rd, and every Wednesday, except on Federal holidays, COVID-19 vaccines are available by appointment only 9:00am-11:00am and 1:00pm-3:00pm in the Air Assault Family Medical Home. This clinic is located in the hospital, 650 Joel Drive, in the C Building Entrance.

Beneficiaries enrolled to one of Fort Campbell’s Family Medical Homes should schedule a COVID-19 or Flu vaccine on TOL Secure Messaging Portal at TRICARE Online or call the hospital appointment line at 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677.

Beneficiaries enrolled to network provider (off post)

TRICARE beneficiaries who are enrolled to a network provider off post should use the Defense Health Agency Appointing Portal at https://informatics-stage.health.mil/COVAX/ to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.