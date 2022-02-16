Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for February 16th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of February 16th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Riley is a very handsome, young Doberman Pinscher with beautiful coloring. He will be a medium to large size boy. He is up to date on vaccinations and will be neutered before leaving the shelter! For more details, MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Meadow is a young female medium size Domestic shorthair. She is up to date on vaccinations, fully vetted, litter trained, and will be spayed before leaving. Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Kevin is estimated to be about a 3-year-old gray and white boy. Kevin is not a Manx breed but was born without a tail. He is very much “King of his Domain” and needs to be the ONLY pet. He does love his people and thrives on attention. He will need a family happy to have an “only cat” and most importantly dedicated to ensuring his health is at its best. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained.

This handsome guy is currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Lena Heady is an absolute sweetheart. She just loves being petted and attention from her people. She has quite the regal vibe, needs to be the only pet in the home, has been fully vetted, current on shots, spayed and litter trained. She settles in quickly and will become your shadow!

You can find her through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Floyd is a super friendly, young male domestic shorthair. He is very playful and good around children. He is current on vaccinations, fully vetted, negative for feline leukemia, litter trained, and neutered. He is very velcro to his person and will follow them everywhere, “chattering” away. He is FIV positive, very healthy, and can live a long happy life with FIV. He needs to be a strictly indoor cat as a single or with another FIV buddy.

Floyd can be found through the Cat Adoption Team. (CATS) Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is ready!! Could you be his forever family? This sweet boy wants nothing more than to have his very own forever home. Drako is a very handsome Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is up to date on shots, neutered and house trained.

He loves people but prefers a cat-free home and does well with social, polite dogs. He is a smart, well-mannered boy and already knows some basic commands.



Drako would love a family that enjoys any outdoor activities be it swimming, hiking, or playing in the snow. He loves being outdoors but will snuggle up with you at the end of the day. He will make a great addition to your family.



Come find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Larry is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is so friendly, affectionate, very smart, playful, curious and loves kisses. He is up to date on shots, neutered, house and crate trained. He loves children but prefers to be the only pet in the home.

Larry is being treated for Heartworms which is covered and will continue to be covered by the great folks at the rescue. He is doing amazing during treatment and is just a ball of energy and fun. Please don’t let that deter you from meeting this loveable guy. Larry’s favorite thing is just being with his family.

Larry can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puppies are here!! Meet Porter, Olaf, Cupcakes, and Melina. These 10-week old cuties are up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations, They love playing together and are friendly, curious and very loving. They are Lab/ Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix.. They will be medium size dogs. Melina is the smallest but has the biggest personality!

You can find them through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Bella is a darling one-year-old hound mix. She is fully vetted, current on all shots, spayed and has some house training too. She is an absolute sweetheart looking for her forever family.

If you want to meet her, please reach out to Lisa or Viktoria at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5741 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Corn had her world dramatically upended recently and her new family will need to have lots of patience and love to let her adjust and settle at her own pace. Shy at first, but once she warms up she will love to “talk” to you and loves naps, attention and treats. She has the sweetest little voice and will let you know when her food bowls are empty!

She does well with polite children and is fine around other pets but does tend to go to her safe space when she gets overwhelmed. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Again, a home with lots of love and patience to help her regain her personality will be rewarded with a lifelong companion. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

For more information on her please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.