Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces section of Red River Trail to close for repairs

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department reports that The Red River Trail section of the Clarksville Greenway will be closed intermittently on Friday, February 18th, for a drain pipe replacement under the trail.

This section of the trail is primarily near Kraft Street and connects the Red River Trailhead to McGregor Park. Patrons are encouraged to use caution in the area and avoid areas marked with cones or safety fencing.

For more information, call 931.645.7476 or email parksrec@cityofclarksville.com

