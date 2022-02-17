APSU Softball hits the road for Florida Gulf Coast University Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will be facing a tough trio of teams this weekend, as they travel to Fort Myers, Florida, to participate in the Florida Gulf Coast University Invitational.

Austin Peay (4-1) will play Memphis (2-3) twice, Boston College (3-2), and tournament host Florida Gulf Coast (2-3), twice, during the weekend. Ohio Valley Conference member Belmont is also at the tournament; however, the Govs and Bruins will not play each other during the weekend.

After the season-opening weekend, the APSU Govs are led at the plate by senior third baseman Lexi Osowski, who batted at a .500 clip, including three doubles and a triple, while driving in six.



Freshman utility player Kylie Campbell had a huge first collegiate weekend, batting .462, with two home runs – including the team’s first grand slam in six years – and leading the team with nine RBI.



Sophomore catcher Mea Clark batting .412, with two doubles and a home run last week, while the two Division I transfers Megan Hodum and Morgan Zuege batted .357 and .308 respectively.

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel went 2-0 last weekend, including a two-hit shutout in the season opener versus Alabama State. Overall, Benefield finished the opening weekend with a 0.98 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21.1 inning of work.

Freshman Samantha Miener also picked up a couple of wins, going 2-1 overall, with a 3.00 ERA and five strikeouts.

Scouting the Opponents

Memphis

Played in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico last weekend, going 2-3, with wins versus Rutgers and Long Beach State.

They are led offensively by Camryn Wineinger, who batted .467 last weekend, including a home run and four RBI.

In the circle, Hallie Siems and Jenna Gibson picked up wins for the Tigers, with Siems posting a 2.05 ERA and striking out eight in 13.2 innings of work.

Boston College (3-2)

Is playing its season straight weekend in Fort Myers, as the Eagles kicked off the season last weekend playing in the Florida Gulf Coach Kickoff Classic, going 3-2, with two wins versus Kent State and one win versus Long Island University.

Offensively, the Eagles are led by Hannah Slike, who hit at a .471 clip last weekend, including three doubles, a triple and driving in five runs.

In the circle, a trio of Eagle pitchers secured wins, with Peyton Schnackenberg being the lone one of the group not to lose a game, finishing the first weekend 1-0, with a 2.33 ERA and seven strikeouts.

Florida Gulf Coast (2-3)

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles come into the tournament 2-3 after dropping a mid-week home game versus Missouri, The Eagles are playing in their second straight home tournament, going 2-2 last weekend, including a win over number-eight national-ranked Texas.

Offensively, the Eagles have three hitters coming into the invitation, led by Cana Davis’ .462 average, followed by McKenna Batterton (.429 and Riley Oaks (.400).

In the circle, Ally Hulme and Emily Eastoff have picked up a win each this season for the Eagles, with Eastoff earning the victory versus national-ranked Texas.

APSU Govs in Between the Lines

This weekend will mark the first games in the State of Florida from the Govs since the 2010 season when they played at Stetson.

Austin Peay State University’s contest versus Boston College is the first game versus a team from the Atlantic Coast Conference since the APSU Govs played Syracuse at the Mardi Gras Invitational, in Mobile, Alabama, on February 7th, 2014.

The Govs and Eagles of Florida Gulf Coast will be conference opponents beginning in 2023 in the ASUN Conference.

Super senior Bailey Shorter needs five hits to reach 150 in her career and become just the 14th player in program history to reach that milestone.

Coach Kassie Stanfill needs one win to break a tie with former head coach Jim Perrin (2005-08) and move alone into fourth place in career wins at Austin Peay State University (76).