16 Tennessee Men’s Basketball loses at #23 Arkansas, 58-48

Fayetteville, AR – The Tennessee men’s basketball team strung together a standout defensive performance but fell to No. 23 Arkansas on the road Saturday, 58-48.



The Vols (19-7, 10-4 SEC) held Arkansas to 31 percent shooting for the game but shot just 27 percent themselves.



SEC Sixth Man of the Year candidate Zakai Zeigler led the Vols with 12 points, while Kennedy Chandler had 11. Santiago Vescovi had seven points and a career-high 11 rebounds.



JD Notae and Jaylin Williams led Arkansas with 13 points apiece.



Neither team led by more than four points until the 6:25 mark of the second half, when Arkansas’ Davonte Davis kicked off a 7-0 Razorback run that put the Hogs in front by nine with 5:17 remaining at 51-42.



Tennessee responded by holding Arkansas scoreless for the next four and a half minutes, but the Vols were unable to come up with enough production on the offensive end. The Big Orange never drew closer than five points the rest of the way.



Spanning from the 8:19 mark of the second half to the 0:28 mark, Tennessee made just one field goal—going 1-for-10 from the floor during that stretch.



The first half was a low-scoring, back-and-forth affair, as the Razorbacks took a 24-23 lead into the locker room. Both teams shot below 30 percent from the field during the period, with the lead changing hands six times.



The Vols and Razorbacks made a combined 15 field goals in the first half, also posting a combined 14 turnovers.



Chandler led all scorers with nine first-half points, but also picked up three fouls.

Next Up For UT Vols Basketball

The Tennessee men’s basketball team plays its second consecutive road game—traveling to Columbia, Missouri, to take on the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 6:00pm CT on SEC Network.

Box Score

