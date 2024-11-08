Bacon Fest Draws Crowds to Clarksville Speedway with Food Trucks, Music, and Family Fun

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Speedway & Fairgrounds was recently the site of what might have been Clarksville’s first-ever Bacon Fest, a family-friendly event with vendors, live music and fun, that allowed folks to discover “all things bacon”.

More than 30 food trucks were on hand, offering unique menus that featured everyone’s favorite – bacon. There were also bacon-inspired home décor items, t-shirts and more. Other vendors offered a variety of products, from baked goods to handmade soaps and jewelry.

Admission and parking were free. Everyone had the chance to participate in, or at least witness, the bacon eating contest, enjoy the inflatables, face painting, mining for dinosaurs and other fun activities throughout the day.

Photo Gallery