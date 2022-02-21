Clarksville Women’s Club to hold “The Female Compositional Voice Concert”, March 27th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Women’s Club and Dr. Jeffrey Williams, Voice Faculty at Austin Peay State University (APSU), have partnered for a studio concert in honor of Women’s History Month.

“The Female Compositional Voice – A celebration of Women’s History Month in Song” will take place on Sunday, March 27th from 3:00pm until 5:00pm.

Dr. Williams has curated a concert of works by female composers and will bring it to our venue to perform.

Please join us for this event on Sunday, March 27th. This concert is free, no tickets are required but seating is limited.

The concert will take place at the Clarksville Women’s Club located at 1983 Madison Street in Clarksville Tennessee., TN 37043