Strong Thunderstorm to impact Western Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that a strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Western Montgomery County, Southeastern Stewart County, and Northern Houston County through 8:15pm.

At 7:45pm CT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tennessee Ridge, or near Erin, moving east at 55 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail, were reported by a storm spotter in Houston County.

Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.



If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.



Locations impacted include Erin, Clarksville, Tennessee Ridge, Cumberland City, Palmyra, Cunningham, and Woodlawn.

Day One: Tonight

After midnight tonight, some strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible with strong to damaging winds being the main concern.

Days Two Through Seven: Tuesday through Sunday

Heavy rainfall embedded within two rainfall events, one today through Tuesday night and another Wednesday night through Friday, may lead to flooding/flash flooding concerns across the mid-state region. Also, Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening, some strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible with strong to damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes are the main concerns.

Outside of thunderstorms, southerly winds around 10 to 25 mph and gusts to around 40 mph will be possible during the day on Tuesday.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.